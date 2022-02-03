HP is releasing a lineup of all-in-one workstations for hybrid work

Stay connected and focused with HP's upcoming line of all-in-one workstations.

Hybrid work becomes more complicated when your computer isn't necessarily up to the task of juggling video calls, and buying new gear to beef up your remote working station can add up. Enter, the hybrid desktop and workstation. Last week, HP unveiled a new line of all-in-one PCs in the works that come with new tools and features designed to make hybrid and remote work easier on the user.

The new HP All-in-One PC line will feature high-powered desktops with monitors, portable desktops and more, including entries into the Elite and Z by HP portfolios. All the new all-in-one Elite PCs will feature the latest generation of Intel Core processors AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 processors and space-saving design for ease of use in an office or at home; the Z by HP PCs have similar features but take advantage of the Intel Xeon processors.

Several laptops were unveiled at CES 2022 that contain the new HP Presence tools, a set of collaborative and video conferencing tools designed to improve remote work. The upcoming PCs that incorporate Presence are designed to make modern work easier by heightening focus and improving video conferencing. The suite of Presence tools includes a 5MP camera with HP Auto Frame for accurate field of vision and Dynamic Voice Leveling for improved microphone audio.

Take advantage of hybrid work optimization.

We've loved HP's all-in-one PCs in the past thanks to their powerhouse displays and excellent audio integration, and it seems the new lineup will aim to highlight those capabilities while incorporating tools to bolster productivity. The HP EliteOne 800 G9 All-in-One Desktop PC, in particular, will highlight the HP Presence tools and is designed to function as a workstation that fits comfortably in a home office, with all the computing and video power housed in one monitor.

The entirety of the new lineup of all-in-ones, including the Elite Mini 800 G9 Desktop and the Elite Tower 800 G8 Desktop, are designed to offer great graphics and performance while prioritizing physical space. The Elite 800 series of all-in-ones will begin to drop starting at the end of February, 2022.

Also included within the new batch of workstations are the Z by HP entry-level desktops, which includes the HP Z2 Mini G9, a small, compact PC with the ability to connect to up to eight displays. All Z Workstations are designed with performance at the forefront, with higher-end graphics cards like the NVIDIA RTX professional graphics cards, up to 1.5 TB of ram and more. The new Z workstations designed to improve hybrid working will be available for purchase in March, 2022.

