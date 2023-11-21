HP Sales Miss Estimates as Businesses Hold Off Buying PCs

(Bloomberg) -- HP Inc. reported quarterly sales just shy of analysts’ estimates as the predicted uptick in the personal computer market hasn’t yet materialized.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue fell 6.5% to $13.8 billion in the period ended Oct. 31, the Palo Alto, California-based company said Tuesday in a statement. HP’s sales of computers to businesses slipped 11% from a year earlier to $6.21 billion, under-performing expectations.

PC makers have been battered the past 18 months as demand cratered in a post-pandemic bust. Recently, analysts have begun to see signs of life for the industry. In an October report, IDC wrote that while the global economy remained subdued, the PC market had “moved past the bottom of the trough.”

HP Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said he expects improvements in the new year. The company is seeing corporate demand stabilize and consumer spending pick up around the upcoming holidays, which “gives us confidence that the PC market will grow in fiscal year 24.”

In the current period ending in January, HP said profit, excluding some items, will be 76 cents to 86 cents a share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 85 cents. The company affirmed its full-year profit guidance of $3.25 to $3.65 per share delivered last month.

That weaker-than-expected first quarter outlook means HP will be relying on strength in the second half of the 2024 to meet its full-year guidance, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence’s Woo Jin Ho. “Though we expect HP to see gains from a PC rebound, growing competitive pressures may require sales and margin resilience in printing.”

Lores said he expects consumers and businesses to opt for higher-end computers in 2024, driving up the average sale price. “More PCs are used as communication tools — you need better cameras, more memory, better speakers,” he said.

Story continues

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue from consumer PCs ticked down 1% to about $3.19 billion. Printing unit revenue generated $4.4 billion, in line with estimates. Fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted profit was 90 cents a share.

The shares fell about 3.5% in extended trading after closing at $27.87 in New York. The stock has gained 3.7% this year.

(Updates with comments from analyst in the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.