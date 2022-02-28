U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.56
    +3.97 (+4.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +23.30 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.50 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9390
    -0.6210 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,583.72
    +4,108.00 (+10.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.21
    +76.47 (+8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     
HP smashes profit forecasts, stops shipments to Russia

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
HP may have done enough in its earnings release after the close on Monday to quiet concerns on the Street about how slowing PC growth in 2022 and ongoing supply chain challenges would shape the computing giant's profits.

The company squashed analyst profit forecasts for its first fiscal quarter, powered by strong sales of commercial computers and printers. HP said commercial computer and printer sales rose 26% and 9%, respectively from the prior year.

“We had a very good quarter," HP CEO Enrique Lores told Yahoo Finance Live.

HP shares rose slightly in after-hours trading.

Here is how HP performed compared to Wall Street estimates in its first fiscal quarter:

  • Net Sales: $17 billion vs. $16.5 billion

    • Personal Systems Sales: $12.2 billion vs. $11.63 billion

    • Printing Sales: $4.8 billion vs. $4.88 billion

  • Diluted EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.02

The strength in commercial computers and printers offset a more muted performance for consumer products. HP said consumer PC sales fell 1%, while consumer printing sales dropped 23%.

Operating profit margins expanded 70 basis points in HP's personal systems segment, but declined 160 basis points in the printing business.

Lores told Yahoo Finance Live the company has stopped shipments to Russia in light of its invasion of Ukraine.

"We have stopped all our shipments to Russia. And we really hope that they will be restored as soon as possible to the region," Lores said.

The company offered up an upbeat outlook despite ongoing supply-chain constraints and a slowing PC market.

For the second fiscal quarter, HP sees EPS in a range of $1.02 to $1.08. Analysts had estimated $1.02 a share. The company lifted its full year EPS outlook to $4.18 to $4.38 a share from $4.07 to $4.27 previously. Wall Street was modeling for $4.17 a share.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

  • Stocks in focus: Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Teladoc

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick, Brad Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo examine several of the trending stocks.

  • Consumers positioned ‘strongly’ amid inflation, geopolitical risks: Strategist

    Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War causing turbulence in global financial markets, Federal Reserve officials are signaling that March rate hikes are still on the table. According to Lance Cannon, portfolio manager at Hood River Capital Management, however, American consumers remain well-positioned in light of inflation, geopolitical risks, and rising interest rates.

  • HP Earnings Top Estimates on Strong PC Demand

    For the fiscal first quarter ended in January, HP (ticker: HPQ) had revenue of $17 billion, up 8.8% from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street’s consensus forecast of $16.5 billion. HP CEO Enrique Lores told Barron’s that the company is showing good progress on its portfolio of growth businesses, including 20% growth in gaming PC revenue in the quarter, more than 40% growth in peripherals, and more than 20% growth in industrial graphics and 3-D printing.

  • Maximizing Tax Deductions for the Business Use of Your Car

    The business use of your car can be one of the largest tax deductions you can take to reduce your business income.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks decline amid Russia's invasion, sanctions escalation

    U.S. stocks sank and energy prices soared Monday morning after an escalation of sanctions against Russia amid an ongoing conflict in Ukraine stoked further uncertainty over the outlook for global financial markets.

  • S&P 500 ends lower as West hits Russia with sanctions

    The S&P 500 ended lower in volatile trading on Monday, with investors wrestling with uncertainty and bank stocks dropping following powerful Western sanctions against Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukraine. Citigroup fell and weighed on the S&P 500 banks index as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped. The broader S&P 500 financial index also dropped.

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished modestly higher after initially falling on news that hostilities had begun between Russia and Ukraine. With that in mind, let's look at why Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA), and Target (NYSE: TGT) are among the most anticipated earnings reports to watch. Investor sentiment is negative heading into Zoom's Monday earnings announcement.

  • Michael Douglas To Star As Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Limited Series From Kirk Ellis, Tim Van Patten, Tony Krantz & Richard Plepler

    Apple TV+ has officially confirmed a limited event series starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin. The Oscar winner executive produces the project about the American polymath, from John Adams writer-executive producer Kirk Ellis, TV director, writer and producer Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos), Tony Krantz and his Flame Ventures and Richard Plepler’s Eden […]

  • Consumer watchdog fires warning shot to lenders over abusive auto repos as used-car prices soar

    The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau issues a warning shot on Monday to lenders and loan servicers who may be 'tempted' to illegally repossess cars as used vehicle prices soar.

  • U.S. to expel 12 Russia UN envoys over security concerns

    The U.S. has informed the Russian mission to the UN that it will begin expelling 12 people, who it described as "intelligence operatives" that have "abused their privileges of residency in the U.S.," a spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the UN said Monday.Driving the news: The 12 envoys engaged in "espionage activities that are adverse to our national security," the spokesperson said. "Today’s action has been in the works for several months."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • PSEG CEO talks energy security, remote work energy consumption, and environmental justice

    PSEG CEO Ralph Izzo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Russia-Ukraine war will affect the energy market, how energy consumption has changed as more people work remotely from home, high utility bills, and addressing social equity disparities in energy.

  • Why Russia-Ukraine crisis isn't stopping this $10 trillion asset manager from buying stocks

    Here's why money managing giant BlackRock is staying bullish on stocks despite the uncertain situation between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis, Powell testimony, jobs report: What to know this week

    Investors will shift their focus from Putin to Powell in the week ahead when the Federal Reserve Chair testifies before lawmakers Wednesday and Thursday for clues in his remarks on how geopolitical risk could impact the central bank’s path forward on lifting interest rates. Traders will also tune in to the Labor Department’s February jobs report Friday for the latest snapshot on the U.S. job market recovery.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose after a raft of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine amplified concerns about energy shortages. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Ukraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessBenchmark futur

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • CNN names new president, Berkshire Hathaway posts record profit, SpaceX Starlink active in Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung reports the latest business headlines, which include CNN naming Chris Licht as the media company's next president, Berkshire Hathaway posting a record annual profit, and Elon Musk saying that the SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service is now active in Ukraine.

  • Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustra

  • Russia-Ukraine war potentially a ‘globally destabilizing event,’ expert says

    Columbia University Research Scholar Lincoln Mitchell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss sanctions on Russia pushing the country closer to making partnerships with China, oil companies withdrawing ventures from Russia, the global energy market, and European countries uniting around the Ukrainian crisis.

  • FIFA bans Russia from World Cup, ‘all international competition’

    Yahoo Finance's David Briggs discusses FIFA banning Russia from participating in competition, Derek Jeter stepping down as the Marlins CEO, and the continued MLB lockout.