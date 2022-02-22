U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.84
    -25.03 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,773.63
    -305.55 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,459.32
    -88.74 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.49
    -2.84 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.74
    +1.67 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9460
    +0.0140 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0480
    +0.3490 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,838.86
    -1,138.09 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.31
    +30.02 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.82
    +23.49 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

HPIL Holding (HPIL) Updates Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HPIL

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first corporate issuance of shares under the current leadership in support of the many business building actions taken since taking over the company in April 2021.The issuance of common shares supports the following major developments by the company:

  • Acquisition of Core Businesses (Apogee, Medusa, World Gaming Group, Humm Token and NFT Procurement

  • Acquisition of IP, Technology, & Patents (both awarded and in development)

  • Assembling Key Foundational Team Members

  • Early Funding

The Company after much turmoil due to its history will be filing the OTC Attorney Letter no later than February 23rd. The Company is also finishing its filing for the 2021-year end.
"I am pleased to announce that with this share issuance, we have formally secured and integrated the businesses, IP & Patents, core team members, and initial funding needed to build HPIL Holding moving forward in 2022.We have come a long way since taking over the previous empty shell in April 2021 and we look forward to providing overall HPIL Company updates on our upcoming conference call this Thursday Feb. 24th", said Stephen Brown CEO.

Conference call link: https://www.hpilholding.ca/

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information: info@hpilholding.ca
www.hpilholding.ca
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
+1 778-819-1956


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hpil-holding-hpil-updates-shareholders-301487569.html

SOURCE HPIL Holding

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • 1 Growth Opportunity That Could Send This Stock Skyrocketing

    The company has major growth opportunities ahead driven by one market that has potential for exponential growth, making this stock one to consider as it could be a bargain right now. The company's fourth quarter was strong.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.

  • Stocks exposed to Russia-Ukraine crisis: McDonald’s, Mohawk Industries, PepsiCo, Philip Morris

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how stocks like McDonald's, PepsiCo, and Philip Morris International are exposed to escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock plunged 16% after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 16. Why did Shopify's stock rally in 2020 and 2021? Shopify's e-commerce services enable businesses to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, manage marketing campaigns, and more.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Virgin Galactic Q4 Results Ahead As The Company Relaunches Ticket Sales

    Virgin Galactic will report Q4 results after the market closes Tuesday after relaunching ticket sales earlier this month. SPCE stock fell.

  • Chipmaker AMD's stock gets top rating from Bernstein after 10 years

    A Wall Street analyst upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a buy rating after 10 years on Tuesday, highlighting its growing market share, a strong portfolio of computer chips to rival that of Intel and a relatively cheap stock price. "This is not the AMD of a decade ago," Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon said, lifting the brokerage's rating on the company to "outperform" — its highest stock rating — from "market-perform". AMD's market share for laptop central processing unit (CPU) chips had climbed to nearly 20% in the third quarter of 2021 from a low of under 5% six years ago, Bernstein said, citing data from Mercury Research and its own analysis.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Electric vehicle makers stand to benefit from the ongoing multi-decade shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electrified ones. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen some correction this year. The young company has started deliveries of its electric pickup truck, the R1T, even as Ford plans to begin deliveries of F-150 Lightning this spring and Tesla has delayed production of its Cybertruck to 2023.

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • Kraft Heinz raises its long-term financial goals as new business strategy unveiled

    Kraft Heinz Co. will discuss its new business strategy, Agile@Scale, and detail its new long-term growth goals, the company announced on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference. A focus of the Agile@Scale program is the development of in-house tech capabilities that will be paired with big-tech proficiencies. Kraft has already announced a partnership with Google to help in areas like marketing. "With Agile@Scale energizing each aspect of our operating model, we ex