Is HPMT Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HPMT) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

HPMT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPMT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.6%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on HPMT Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HPMT Holdings Berhad is:

5.4% = RM7.5m ÷ RM138m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of HPMT Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

It is quite clear that HPMT Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.7%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to HPMT Holdings Berhad's very little net income growth of 4.5% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared HPMT Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is HPMT Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is HPMT Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While HPMT Holdings Berhad has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, HPMT Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for four years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 40%. However, HPMT Holdings Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 9.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by HPMT Holdings Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

