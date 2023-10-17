HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.0075

HPP Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HPPHB) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.0075 per share on 30th of November. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, HPP Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 92.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.02 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.015. The dividend has fallen 25% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. In the last five years, HPP Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 9.0% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about HPP Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think HPP Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for HPP Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

