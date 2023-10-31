HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.0075

The board of HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.0075 per share on the 30th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, HPP Holdings Berhad's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 83% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 140.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.02 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.015. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 25% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. HPP Holdings Berhad's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Story continues

HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for HPP Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is HPP Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



