HPP Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HPPHB) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.005 on the 1st of March. The dividend yield of 4.6% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, HPP Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 149.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The annual payment during the last 3 years was MYR0.02 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.015. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.1% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. HPP Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 12% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for HPP Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

