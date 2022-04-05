HPQ Silicon PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction Reactor Update

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

MONTREAL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FWB: UGE), an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, would like to inform shareholder of advancement regarding the start of the PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) pilot plant. Technology provider, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), has informed HPQ that the PUREVAPTM QRR commissioning is about 95% completed to date and that they expect the commissioning to be completed in a few weeks.

“Labour shortages with certain suppliers were the cause of having to push back the commissioning from the end of Q1 to the start of Q2. However, with all the remaining commissioning steps to be done in-house, the testing phase should start within the coming weeks,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Rest assured that the delays experienced to date are normal for a project of this type, and that this next milestone will complete the next step towards participating in a marketplace estimated by HPQ to be in excess of 3.8 million tonnes per year worth over US$10 Billion by 2025. We look forward to providing an update on progress within the next 3-4 weeks.”

HPQ PUREVAPTM QRR PILOT PLANT PROJECT ABOUT TO ENTER ITS MOST EXCITING R&D PHASE
With the GEN3 PUREVAPTM QRR pilot plant functional shortly the project will be entering its final Research and Development phase, operating the pilot plant to tests the system under operational conditions and producing Silicon material sought after by battery makers and high value applications manufactures

Budgeted at CDN$ 2,830,000 and lasting up to twelve (12) months, this final phase of the program will allow the validation and quantification of the following PUREVAPTM QRR disruptive advantages:

a) That it can produce a higher purity silicon material than any traditional processes in one step,
b) That it does not require the extremely pure feedstock needed by conventional processes,
c) That it only requires 4.5 MT of raw material to make 1 MT of Silicon versus the 6 MT required by conventional processes,
d) That it does possess a significant cash cost advantage versus the lowest cost traditional Silicon producer.

“In the coming weeks, when the PUREVAPTM GEN3 QRR pilot plant is functional HPQ will be disrupting Silicon manufacturing, an industry that still relies on a traditional process to make silicon first developed in 1899. The start of the GEN3 PUREVAPTM QRR pilot plant could not have come at a more opportune time. Demand for high purity silicon from the battery and high-performance material companies continues to rise just as bottlenecks we had foreseen are now occurring in the silicon supply chain. With ESG principles playing an active role in materials sourcing, the world is more aware of the difficulties of securing the ESG compliant Silicon needed to meet its renewable energy goals. The reality of chronic underinvestment in new technologies combined with the offshoring of Silicon production capacity, has created a massive opportunity for HPQ and its PUREVAPTM QRR patented process. HPQ is the only company to bring to market a new process for making Silicon that is perfectly suited to the new demands and realities of the Silicon market,” said Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented, and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in three massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 R&D and manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

About HPQ Silicon Resources
HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ) is a Quebec-based innovative silicon solutions company that offers silica (SiO2) and silicon (Si) based solutions, and is developing a unique portfolio of high value-added silicon (Si) products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today’s key strategic materials needed for the decarbonization of the economy and the Renewable Energy Revolution (“RER”). However, silicon does not exist in its pure state and must be extracted from quartz (SiO2) in what has historically been a capital and energy-intensive process.

With PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR), HPQ is developing:

  1. the PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one-step transformation of quartz (SiO2) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential.

  2. Through its 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ NANO Silicon Powders Inc., the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) is a new proprietary process that can use material produced by the QRR as feedstock, to make a wide range of nano/micro spherical powders of different sizes and nanowires.

  3. Through its second 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ Silica POLVERE Inc., HPQ is developing a new plasma-based process that will allows a direct Quartz to Fumed silica transformation, removing the usage of hazardous chemical in the making of Fumed silica and eliminating the Hydrogen Chloride Gas (HCI) associated with its manufacturing.

HPQ is also a technology development company interested in developing hydrogen-based ventures, that could be complementary to the QRR efforts. Currently, HPQ is evaluating two different approaches to reach this goal, those being:

  1. Working with Swiss based company EBH2 Systems SAS as it pertains to their proprietary process to manufacture Green Hydrogen via electrolysis, and

  2. Developing our own processes of making hydrogen via hydrolysis of nanosilicon materials made by our PUREVAPTM (NSiR).

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

Disclaimers:

The Corporation’s interest in developing the PUREVAP™ QRR and any projected capital or operating cost savings associated with its development should not be construed as being related to the establishing the economic viability or technical feasibility of any of the Company’s Quartz Projects.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

For further information contact:
Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO Tel +1 (514) 907-1011
Patrick Levasseur, Special Advisor to the CEO Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239
Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com


