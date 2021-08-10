HP's latest detachable Chromebook uses the Snapdragon 7c chipset

HP has announced another batch of Chrome OS devices. Perhaps the most notable addition to the lineup is the latest Chromebook x2 . The keyboard is detachable, so you can use the system as a tablet. HP says it's the first detachable Chromebook to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c chipset . There aren't too many Snapdragon 7c-powered Chromebooks around in any case. Acer has released a few Chrome OS laptops with the chipset, but they're still relatively rare.

The Chromebook x2 11 is Universal Stylus Input-compatible . It'll work with any pen that supports that standard, though the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Certified Pen is bundled in.

HP Chromebook x2

This Chromebook has an 11-inch, 2K-resolution screen, with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness. The Adreno 618 GPU supports a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 on an external display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The system has a 5MP front-facing, wide-vision camera and an 8MP real-facing camera, as well as Bang & Olufsen speakers.

On the connectivity front, there's an optional 4G LTE module (which supports AT&T and T-Mobile in the US), as well as WiFi 5 compatibility and two SuperSpeed USB-C ports. HP claims you'll get up to 11 hours of use from a single charge.

The device weighs 2.57 lb. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x-2133 MHz RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. There are microSD and fingerprint readers, as well as a kickstand that allows for 170-degree positioning.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 and USI pen bundle starts at $600. It should be available sometime this month from Best Buy . All going well, HP will start selling it directly through its website in October.

HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One

Alongside the Chromebook, HP revealed its Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One, a Chrome OS-powered desktop. It has a rotating full HD display that can tilt 20 degrees upwards and switch from horizontal to vertical orientation. The system uses Intel Core processors with up to 256GB of SSD storage and up to 16GB of DRAM memory. It includes dual 5W speakers from B&O and a five-megapixel camera with a privacy switch, which also turns off the microphone.

Story continues

The Chromebase desktop starts at $600. It should be available this month from HP's website and other retailers.

In addition, HP has added another monitor to its lineup. The M24fd can connect to and power any compatible laptop over USB-C, though it was designed with Chromebooks in mind. The 23.8-inch, full HD display also harnesses HP's Eye Ease with Eyesafe tech, which aims to reduce blue light without impacting color accuracy. The $250 monitor should be available in October.