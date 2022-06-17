HPV Vaccine Market: 5.73B by 2028, Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Growing at 5% CAGR Lead by 9-Valent HPV Vaccine Segment, Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market research report provides deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, 30+ key company profiles, detailed SWOT and PEST analysis, in-depth market segmentation and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Trends, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (9-Valent HPV Vaccine, Quadrivalent HPV Vaccine, and Bivalent HPV Vaccine), Dosage (2 Dose and 3 Dose), Age (9 to 14 Years and 15 to 45 Years), Application (HPV-Attributable Cancer and Genital Warts), and Distribution Channel (Doctors Office, Community Health Clinics, School-Based Health Centers, Health Departments, Hospitals, and Others)”, the global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market size was valued at $4.27 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $5.73 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.27 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 5.73 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 277 No. Tables 223 No. of Charts & Figures 99 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Dosage, Application, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

GSK; Innovax; Walvax; Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd.; Vaccitech; Innovio Pharmaceuticals; Merck & Co., Inc.; 2A Pharm; ChengDu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.; Sanofi; R-Pharm; Shanghai Bowei; and BioLeaders implemented various organic strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, which bought dynamic improvements in the global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines market. Various companies are also adopting organic strategies, such as product launches and expansions, to expand their business and enhance geographic presence. Additionally, product launch and expansion help market players strengthen their customer base and expand the product portfolio.

In May 2022, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) two-dose vaccine schedule, Cervarix, for girls between 9 to 14 years to prevent cervical cancer. Cervarix is a recombinant, noninfectious, AS04-adjuvanted HPV bivalent (types 16, 18) vaccine.

In May 2022, Serum Institute of India announced the development of a tetravalent HPV vaccine including L1 VLPs of serotypes 6,11,16,18, which is expected to give a coverage of ~90% against papillomavirus. The vaccine is currently under development.

In March 2022, China’s NMPA approved Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.’s human papillomavirus (HPV) bivalent vaccine to be used against HPV types 16 and 18 to prevent cervical cancer.

In November 2021, Merck announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc.

In June 2021, R-Pharm Group (a Russian biotech firm) and Beijing Health Guard Biotechnology entered into a license agreement on the development and commercialization of a 9-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in Russia. The agreement provides for the conduct of Phase III clinical trials and registration of the nonavalent HPV vaccine in Russia and the localization of production of ready-to-use dosage form at R-Pharm's facility.

In February 2021, QIAGEN and INOVIO Pharmaceuticals announced an extension of their partnership with a new master collaboration agreement to develop liquid biopsy-based companion diagnostic products based on next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to complement INOVIO's therapies.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Market: Key Insights

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market growth driven by the increasing prevalence of HPV associated diseases and rising initiatives taken by global health organizations. However, the high cost of HPV vaccines hinders the global market growth.

Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Market: Key Insights – Future Trends

Companies are undertaking many research and development activities to introduce advanced HPV tests. For instance, in May 2021, BD, a leading medical technology company, launched the first CE marked assay for HPV screening from at-home self-collected vaginal samples. This allows laboratories to process self-collected samples via a BD diluent tube. At-home collection of samples will help address the urgent public health challenge of reaching out to women who do not attend routine cervical cancer screening. Further, in September 2020, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expanded use of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CINtec PLUS Cytology, the first triage test based on biomarker technology for women whose cervical cancer screening results are positive for high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

The CINtec PLUS Cytology test identifies the simultaneous presence of the two biomarkers -- p16 and Ki-67 in a single cell. This abnormality is associated with HPV infections that progress to pre-cancer or cancer if not treated. A positive result of these two biomarkers is more significantly at risk for disease. Such robust developments in HPV diagnostics tests are likely to reshape the HPV vaccines market during the forecast period.

Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines market is segmented into 9-valent HPV vaccine, quadrivalent HPV vaccine, and bivalent HPV vaccine. The quadrivalent HPV vaccine segment holds the largest share of the market in 2022. In contrast, the 9-valent HPV vaccine segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% in the market during the forecast period.

The quadrivalent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine protects against infection with HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18, which are responsible for 70% to 80% of cervical cancers and at least 90% of cases of genital warts. The vaccine reduces the risk of genital warts and precursor lesions of cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancers caused by the virus types in the vaccine. It is a prophylactic vaccine — there is no evidence that it treats infection or prevents disease caused by pre-existing HPV infection. The quadrivalent HPV (types 6, 11, 16, and 18) recombinant vaccine is available under the National Immunization Program (NIP) for females aged 12–26 years.

In the per-protocol population, the quadrivalent HPV vaccine had 100% efficacy against surrogate markers of cervical cancer caused by HPV types included in the vaccine. The quadrivalent HPV vaccine is approved (but not funded under the NIP) for boys aged 9–15 years to prevent infection with HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18. Owing to the above factors, demand for quadrivalent HPV vaccines is expected to increase during the forecast period.













