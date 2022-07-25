U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,817.00
    -58.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,408.50
    -15.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.69
    -1.01 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0211
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1989
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2670
    +0.2170 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,979.85
    -446.90 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.30
    -18.95 (-3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,710.72
    -203.94 (-0.73%)
     

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the 'Rippling of Southeast Asia'

Catherine Shu
·4 min read

Omni wants to be the human resources platform to rule them all—or at least all HR-related tasks. The software enables HR teams to digitize employee records, automate administrative tasks like employee onboarding and time-off management, and integrate employee data from different systems. Based in Singapore, it is currently active there and in Indonesia, and plans to roll out in other Southeast Asian markets after localizing for employment regulations.

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.

Omni HR had its soft launch in March 2022 and is already used by several companies, including Indonesian investment app Ajaib. The funding will be used to add more features to Omni, including a recruitment module by the third quarter and a performance enhancement module by the end of the year.

The company was founded in 2021 by Brian Ip, a former Goldman Sachs executive, and data engineer YC Chan. Ip told TechCrunch that he had previously worked in software investment at Goldman Sachs Growth Fund and looked at many HR tech deals, which is how he and Chan first learned about the industry.

“Through research and talking to end users, we realized that HR software is a category that requires as lot of localization and there isn’t a winning product for Southeast Asia yet,” Ip said, adding that most local solutions only address limited functions, like payroll.

But most HR teams Chan and Ip spoke to wanted an all-in-one solution. Many were still using spreadsheets or basic payroll software. Examples of work they were doing manually that can be automated by Omni include onboarding new hires, recruiting employees, performance reviews, collecting documentation like employee IDs and preparing HR reports for internal management.

“From a strategic point of view, what we think makes this startup opportunity even more interesting is that, we do not see HR software as a silo-ed tool used only by the HR department,” Chan said. “Instead, we see it as a ‘system of record’ of employee information.”

Almost every app or business function within a company, including software, devices, office admin and finance, can be connected to Omni, turning it into a software infrastructure layer.

In terms of competition, Chan said he sees two categories: local payroll software and imported software from overseas. He added that this disadvantage of payroll software is that they only provide basic admin functions around payroll calculation, and are not scalable. They also don’t have features for performance appraisals, recruitment, onboarding and employee document management.

Imported HR software, on the other hand, is not localized, which means they lack features like payroll modules for Southeast Asian countries, local customer support and “sometimes even modules like time off tracking or attendance management that are not built flexible enough to accommodate policies in one market,” said Ip.

He added that Rippling and other top U.S. HR platform like Gusto and Namely are currently not available outside the United States. “We believe that, even if they do expand internationally at some point, localization requirements and the geo focus will allow us to build a strong moat.”

Localizing for each market can be quite complicated. HR managers in different countries need to collect different employee information. For example, in Singapore, employees provide the birth certificates of their children so companies can use them to apply for government reimbursements when they take childcare leave. On the other hand, companies in Indonesia collect multiple forms of ID information, including KTD (resident’s card), KK (family card) and NPWP (tax ID).

Each country also has different workflows. In Singapore, Ip said, the probation period of permanent staff can be “extended,” but in Indonesia a maximum of only three months is allowed, and it cannot be extended or renewed.

Payroll calculations also differ from country to country, and include factors like tax, pension and other statutory withholdings. Time off rules also vary. For recruitment, Omni can localize by connecting with local job boards instead of US-centered ones.

Singapore and Indonesia were chosen as Omni’s first markets because the startup’s initial customer segment are companies in tech and tech-adjacent verticals, in particular other VC-backed companies, Ip said. He added that “Singapore is possible the most mature market in Southeast Asia Asia in terms of software/cloud adoption and willingness to spend. Indonesia is one of the biggest, and rapidly growing, market opportunities in Southeast Asia.”

What downturn? Investors remain bullish on HR tech as the Great Resignation slows

Recommended Stories

  • Oak Fire Rages Near Yosemite, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate

    Firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra National Forest that has torched over 14,000 acres and forced thousands of evacuations, fire officials said. Photo: Getty Images

  • July 24th Weather Forecast

    The triple digit heat is expected to continue for at least the next few days here in North Texas.

  • 3 Things About Intel That Smart Investors Know

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is one of the largest chipmakers in the world and a bellwether of the semiconductor industry. Intel is trying to catch up to TSMC again by expanding its plants and upgrading its technology, but the critics believe its 11th-hour effort will fail and result in an existential crisis for the company. The bulls believe government subsidies, especially the pending CHIPS Act, could save Intel.

  • The Most Troubling Thing About Unity's ironSource Deal

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently agreed to merge with ironSource (NYSE: IS), an Israeli ad tech company, in a $4.4 billion deal. The deal stunned Unity's investors for three reasons. First, Unity's offer represented a 74% premium to ironSource's 30-day average trading price, and the all-stock deal will dilute Unity's existing shares by more than 30%.

  • This iOS 16 feature will help you hide your more, err, sensitive, photos

    Apple's iOS 16 will offer the ability to protect your photos in a hidden album complete with a biometric lock.

  • US bolsters cyber alliance to counter rising Iran threat

    President Biden vowed to expand cyber cooperation with Israel and Saudi Arabia on his trip to the Middle East last week, a move experts see as a direct response to the rising digital threat from Iran. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed bilateral agreements to strengthen their cybersecurity partnership and share information related to cyber…

  • Opinion: Don't be an easy target for cyber criminals

    Cyber crimes are on the rise at an alarming rate.

  • HBO Max will begin streaming 'Game of Thrones' in 4K HDR next month

    Ahead of the debut of House of the Dragon on August 21st, HBO Max will begin streaming all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in 4K.

  • 12 things you didn’t know your video game console can do: PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

    Whether you own a PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, you might just be scratching the surface of what your gaming console can do.

  • China attacks national security law after robot camera deal blocked

    China has lashed out at Britain’s new national security laws after a deal to share robot camera technology was blocked by the Business Department.

  • Review: Framework's latest modular laptop is one I could stick with for years

    This latest generation is good enough that I felt it could be my daily driver, the port swap system is simple enough for a child to use, and if you don't mind continuing to take part in the company's ecosystem, you've got upgrades for years without having to throw away any more than the bare minimum. The repairability piece is a breath of fresh air to someone like me who has used exclusively Apple laptops for the last 10 years — good devices to be sure but forget about repairing or upgrading them.

  • Recommended Reading: How Sony's AI outran the best sim racers

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best writing on technology and more.

  • Nintendo’s Switch Lite is on sale for $160 today only

    For today only, Woot has discounted the Nintendo Switch Lite to $160.

  • Zipmex says considering possible offer

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Zipmex said on Sunday it’s in serious discussions with potential investors looking to buy the firm, days after halting all customer withdrawals citing market volatility and financial difficulty at some partners. See related article: Crypto exchange Zipmex freezes withdrawals Fast facts One of the interested parties has offered to start financial due […]

  • Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy to Abe

    Japan's asset managers nudged the volume up another notch at shareholder meetings this year, increasingly opposing management proposals and adding momentum to a policy of attracting foreign investors initiated by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nikko Asset Management, Asset Management One and others have become distinct voices in Japan's new-found activism, countering foreign criticism of asset managers' rubber-stamp voting. The pair opposed management at a domestic firm by voting for board nominees proposed by a foreign investor, while in another high-profile case, company management canned a proposal after some asset managers supported a foreign investor's objection.

  • Gold Drops as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Next Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in It

  • Average U.S. gasoline price plunges 32 cents to $4.54 a gallon

    The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

  • What are the best mutual funds for investing in the aerospace sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • RDU airlines make gains in business travel amid rocky economy

    The return of business travel has boosted airlines at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but economic uncertainty has executives watching the numbers closely.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.