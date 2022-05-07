U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,976.49
    +70.62 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

HR Benefits and Administration Services Sourcing and Procurement Market during 2021-2025| COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "HR Benefits and Administration Services Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Benefits and Administration Services market is poised to grow by USD 2.16 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.15% during the forecast period.

HR Benefits and Administration Services Market
HR Benefits and Administration Services Market

Receive a Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top HR Benefits and Administration Services suppliers listed in this report:

This HR Benefits and Administration Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc

  • Aon plc

  • Xerox Corp

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/hr-benefits-and-administration-services-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

3. Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the HR Benefits and Administration Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my HR Benefits and Administration Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hr-benefits-and-administration-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-during-2021-2025-covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301541578.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices: 66% of Americans are making 'significant' habit changes: Survey

    High gas prices are changing driving and vehicle usage among American households according to a recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey.

  • JPMorgan says this is the only sector seeing 'quality, growth and momentum scores' improve all at the same time

    Gain some relief in a market filled with pain.

  • What Boeing's new HQ may mean for the company's Seattle-area plans

    Boeing's decision to move its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area was a practical one, say industry watchers, reflecting the parity its defense and space operations have reached with its Seattle-area commercial aerospace programs.

  • Elon Musk lays out Twitter hiring plans after job interest skyrockets on the back of his takeover bid

    The Tesla billionaire laid out more details of his vision for the social media company.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • Oil Prices Top $100, Yet Some Big U.S. Frackers Let Their Production Fall

    The largest U.S. shale-oil producers are returning more cash to investors than they’re investing in drilling, a sign of how much the industry has changed since the oil-boom years.

  • Nike adds another new twist to its return-to-office plan

    “Many companies talk about work life balance, why not work somewhere they #justdoit?” ​​a lead technical recruiter for Nike said Friday on LinkedIn.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must for Dividend Investors

    ExxonMobil has a solid record of sharing profits with investors and is in the midst of a discovery boom.

  • Tesla Confirms Vale Nickel Deal, Lifts Veil on U.S. Race Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. confirmed a deal to buy nickel from mining giant Vale SA among other metal-supply contracts in an annual report on the company’s global impact, which also provided detailed data on the racial composition of its U.S. workforce. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak i

  • Oil Markets Are Bracing For Further Supply Disruptions

    As the Senate revives efforts to pass the NOPEC Bill and the EU pushed for a ban on Russian oil, it seems more oil supply disruptions are looming

  • Lordstown Motors expected to give update on Foxconn deals on Monday

    Shares of Lordstown Motors fell to an all-time low of $2.05 earlier this week after the cash-strapped EV developer said it had extended the deadline for selling its plant to Foxconn.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe Nordic country importe

  • Wells Fargo wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over commercial lending

    A federal judge on Friday dismissed class-action claims that Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, misled or defrauded shareholders about its commercial loans. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said shareholders failed to adequately allege that Wells Fargo unjustifiably inflated the quality of its loans, understated loss reserves or misstated its lending practices. Shareholders claimed to have lost billions of dollars in Wells Fargo stock as the San Francisco-based bank in 2020 gradually revealed the "previously unknown level of risk" in its commercial loans.

  • Enbridge eyes LNG opportunities as quarterly profits rise

    Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge Inc reported on Friday a rise in first-quarter profit, and outlined expansion plans as global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) surges in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That has led to record U.S. LNG export volumes this year and renewed interest in expanding Canada's LNG industry beyond a lone Shell-led facility under construction in Kitimat, northern British Columbia. "LNG exports are a big opportunity, with momentum building across the U.S. Gulf Coast, and now more so in western Canada," Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco told an earnings call.

  • Analysis: Nigeria and Angola responsible for almost half of OPEC+ oil supply gap

    Almost half the shortfall in planned oil supply by OPEC and its allies is down to Nigeria and Angola, data seen by Reuters shows, reflecting a number of factors including moves by Western oil majors away from African projects. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1.5% of world supply - below its target in March, the OPEC+ figures seen by Reuters show. According to the figures, Angola was responsible for almost 300,000 bpd of the OPEC+ supply shortfall while Nigeria was pumping almost 400,000 bpd below target.

  • JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are monitoring how often employees are coming into the office—but experts say that approach could backfire

    Experts say the surveillance-like system is poorly conceived and will likely anger top performers.

  • Crude Oil Markets Continue to Threaten the Downtrend Line During the Week

    The crude oil markets have rallied a bit during the course of the week but continue to respect the downtrend line that makes up the triangle on my chart.

  • AGCO ransomware attack disrupts tractor sales during U.S. planting season

    (Reuters) -U.S. agricultural equipment maker AGCO Corp said on Friday a ransomware attack was affecting operations at some of its production facilities, and dealers said tractor sales had been stalled during the crucial planting season. The ransomware attack comes at a time U.S. agricultural equipment makers were already facing persistent supply chain disruptions and labor strikes that left them unable to meet equipment demand from farmers. Tim Brannon, president and owner of B&G Equipment Inc in Tennessee, told Reuters he has not been able to access AGCO's website for ordering and looking up parts since Thursday morning.