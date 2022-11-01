U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,888.97
    +16.99 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,838.49
    +105.54 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,050.80
    +62.66 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.41
    +13.55 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.73
    +2.20 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.30
    +15.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    +0.72 (+3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9937
    +0.0050 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9630
    -0.1140 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1541
    +0.0074 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4380
    -1.2760 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,398.21
    -262.70 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.00
    -1.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.32
    +109.79 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

HR employee benefits platform Fringe raises $17M to offer customizable perks

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Fringe, an HR tech startup enabling companies to offer customizable perks and benefits to employees, today announced that it raised $17 million in a funding round led by Origin Ventures and Felton Group. CEO Jordan Peace says that the proceeds will be put toward growing the team from 72 employees to more than 100 by the end of the year, developing product, and expanding Fringe to more countries.

Peace started Fringe in 2018 with college friends Jason Murray, Isaiah Goodall, Andrew Dunlap and Chris Luhrman. Together, they sought to build a benefits platform that allows staff to pick and choose the perks that best meet their needs and life stage.

"[We realized that] most people -- especially Millennials and GenZs -- didn’t understand their dated benefits, nor appreciate them," Peace said. "We also noticed that most companies treat benefits and perks as a one-size-fits-all solution -- with standardized offerings that don’t truly meet the needs of their people."

With the advent of the pandemic, there was a newfound sense of urgency across the enterprise to revamp perks to reflect the shift to remote work -- a development Peace says was to Fringe's benefit. As opposed to perks tied to physical workplaces, such as gym memberships and catered lunches, Fringe offered -- and still offers -- deals from location-agnostic vendors like DoorDash, Uber and Airbnb.

Today, Fringe hosts a marketplace of perks from around 450 vendors, including virtual fitness, virtual coaching, wellness online therapy, streaming services, and food and grocery delivery. The platform consolidates stipends and reimbursement platforms, providing options and tools for employee rewards and recognition, peer-to-peer giving, employee donations and recruiting incentives.

Fringe makes money by charging employers $5 per employee per month, with the rate decreasing for larger organizations. Companies place the dollars they'd normally spend on lifestyle benefits into the Fringe accounts of employees, where they’re converted to "points" that can be spent on the aforementioned vendors. Fringe negotiates a discount of between 10% and 60% off the services, which it passes along to the employees through its rebate system.

A raft of new startups are competing to offer benefits tailored to a younger, pandemic-era workforce. There's Compt, which allows teams to assign set stipends in broad categories like “health and wellness” or “family” and then let employees pick services in those categories that appeal to them. Cherry and Forma, like Fringe, let employees choose their own office perks and benefits. And Origin puts a twist on the formula, offering financial planning services as a perk.

But with over 200 customers, including Chegg, Lemonade and Shipt, Peace believes Fringe is in a place of strength. He demurred when asked about revenue, but noted that Fringe recently signed a partnership with tech services provider Alight to bring the Fringe platform to large enterprise customers.

"While many industries have taken a hit in the pandemic, for us, it greatly accelerated the adoption of lifestyle benefits as employers urgently sought out ways to support their people through the crisis," Peace said. "The demand for our product has never been greater. Given how significantly the world (and its workplaces) have evolved in the last few years, and the fact that hybrid and remote work are likely here to stay, we’re optimistic that this trend will only continue. When your people are working from everywhere, providing flexible lifestyle benefits is a deal maker."

To date, Fringe has raised $21 million in venture capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Look Out Verizon and AT&T Investors, T-Mobile Crushes the Competition With Subscriber Growth in Q3

    Despite operating in a saturated market, T-Mobile is expanding by winning customers from competitors.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Zebra Technologies Misses Third-Quarter Targets; ZBRA Stock Tanks

    Zebra Technologies on Tuesday missed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. ZBRA stock fell on the news.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • BP Profit Boosted by Natural-Gas Trading, to Buy Back More Shares

    London-based BP reported robust underlying profit for the third quarter and said it would buy back another $2.5 billion of shares, as a strong performance in natural-gas trading offset weaker refining margins.

  • Dentsply Sirona completes internal probe of accounting; to restate Q3 and full-year 2021 earnings and book up to $1.3 billion goodwill charge

    Dentsply Sirona Inc. , a maker of dental products and technology, said Tuesday it has completed an internal probe of financial reporting involving former and current executives and said it would restate third-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. The probe looked at allegations of "channel stuffing", a deceptive practice used to inflate sales and earnings by deliberately sending more product to distributors than they can reasonably sell. The practice was alleged to have been used by former member

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • BREAKING: Amicus Therapeutics sells land back to Tavistock, scraps deal for future Lake Nona facility

    Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando's Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs. The land sale follows the Oct. 27 termination of a development agreement between the two parties, which originally was reached in 2019. The biotech firm in 2018 said it planned to build a 200,700-square-foot facility that would have created 316 jobs by Dec. 31, 2024, with an average annual wage of $69,670.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Soci

  • Bank of America’s Trading Staff Can Work Remotely Only Two Days a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has told its global markets employees that they’re required to be in the office almost every day as the Wall Street firm seeks to restore some of the culture that prevailed before the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower

  • Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems Chiefs Are Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are stepping down, according to people with knowledge of the matter, bringing changes to two key parts of the tech giant’s operations. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favor

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • Top Energy Stocks for November 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Are older workers getting ‘quiet-fired?’

    Here's a strange paradox: Managers give older workers lower performance ratings even though longer tenures lead to better results.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.