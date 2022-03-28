U.S. markets closed

HR Insights Consulting Joins Hands With Sonova to Promote a More Enthusiastic Global Work Culture

HR Insights Consulting
·2 min read

Standing amongst the most trusted Human Resources talent solutions providers, HR Insights Consulting is creating organizational breakthroughs via technology and actionable on-demand solutions. The company recently launched a national initiative with Sonova, a global leader in innovative hearing care, to enhance employee retention and engagement.

Featured Image for HR Insights Consulting

Featured Image for HR Insights Consulting
Featured Image for HR Insights Consulting

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Insights Consulting, a leading modern Human Resources consulting firm, leverages innovation while partnering up with Sonova to bring the power of on-demand HR solutions to companies across the US.

Teaming up with Sonova, a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions, this partnership with Sandy Brandmeier, President at Sonova USA aims at creating short-term, midterm, and long-term plans for a collaborative organizational initiative to enhance employee retention and engagement.

This partnership leverages a suite of solutions by HR Insights Consulting to improve accessibility and actionable insights via technological advancements. Under this initiative, Sonova is utilizing its strengths by applying a unique bottom-up approach to strengthen its employee-employer relationships.

The founder and principal at HR Insights Consulting, Jon Horwitz, believes that leadership alone cannot enhance performance and productivity.

As a comprehensive HR solutions firm, it provides accelerated growth by:

  • Enhancing the identification of top-caliber employees and job candidates

  • Aligning employee and organizational objectives to boost workforce morale and performance

  • Designing training initiatives to enable people to perform at their best and handle new leadership roles and challenges

  • Providing management and executive coaching for technically proficient individuals to improve their: business, interpersonal, and leadership skills

  • Identifying lower performing teams to improve cohesion and effectiveness with systematic and mutually beneficial team-based practices

With over 30 years of experience, 75+ clients, and 105+ consults, Jon along with his team of impeccable consultants, strive to reward their clients with an ROI several times greater than their investment. Once a client enters the HR Insight Consulting association, our team tackles every oversight and workforce complexity to create streamlined and striving work cultures.

As the pandemic upended business workflows, it caused organizations across the globe to reevaluate their business and organizational practices. HR Insights addressed the need to bring transformative perspective to human resource management via:

  • Performance improvement

  • Reduced employee turnover

  • Cost control

  • Claim management

  • Regulatory compliance

Moving forward, with their reputation for high-quality solutions, the core team along with their founder, Jon Horwitz, ensure to optimize HR systems to get the most out of the corporate infrastructure one organization at a time.

About the company:
HR Insights Consulting is a modern Human Resources management consulting firm that empowers companies through expert consulting psychologists and management development professionals. Founded in 1989 with its headquarters in Purchase, NY, the company offers on-demand HR solutions with a mission to optimize organizational flow through proper hiring leadership development and effective workforce strategies. Email us at ericm@hrinsightsconsulting.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

