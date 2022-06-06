U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

HR Payroll Software Market to Reach $55.69 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in usage of social media and surge in need for cost-effective HR payroll system drive the growth of the global HR payroll software market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "HR Payroll Software Market by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global HR payroll software industry generated $23.55 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.69 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in usage of social media and surge in need for cost-effective HR payroll system drive the growth of the global HR payroll software market. In addition, the shift toward digitalization and rise in implementation of the Industry 4.0 to cope with fierce business competition create the need for seamless solution and platform. This factor creates opportunities for HR payroll software.

Download Report Sample (263 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16819

Covid-19 Scenario

  • During the pandemic, organizations focused on implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cloud, and others. This led to increased adoption of HR payroll software from various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom and others to perform contactless operations.

  • Many industries moved toward the digitalization, which, in turn, created the demand for the HR payroll software to achieve efficiency by eliminating manual tasks, speed up business operations, and gain real-time reporting features.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the HR payroll software market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16819

The on-premises segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global HR payroll software market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to various benefits such as low cost, ease in maintenance, flexibility, and scalability.

The IT and Telecom segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom segment held for the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global HR payroll software market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to shift in focus toward making processes paper-free, efficient, and accurate along with saving huge productive hours for the HR management team. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to enhanced end to end security with patient data, cost benefits, and improved connectivity benefits.

North America to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global HR payroll software industry, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to surge in implementation in banking & finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors to improve businesses operations and customer experience. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in penetration of app-based HR payroll software and high adoption of cloud-based technologies in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16819

Leading Market Players

  • ADP, LLC

  • Ascentis Corporation

  • Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

  • Epicore Software

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Patriot Software

  • Paycom Software, Inc.

  • Sage Plc.

  • SAP SE

  • SumTotal Systems Inc.

