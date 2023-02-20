HR payroll software market size to increase by USD 2.09 billion by 2026; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Payroll Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2.09 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 8.57% . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HR Payroll Software Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

By region, the global HR payroll software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the employment rate and the increased adoption of cloud-based HR payroll software are driving the growth of the HR payroll software market in North America.

Company Profiles

The HR payroll software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers hr payroll software such as ADP GlobalView Payroll.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Dayforce Payroll.

Oracle Corp. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Oracle Payroll.

Paycom Software Inc. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Paycom Pay.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increased HR software budgets, rise in cloud and mobile deployment, and an increase in automation of HR processes. However, data privacy and security concerns will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

Related Reports:

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing workforce diversity may impede the market growth.

The payroll outsourcing services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,087.99 million. The growing need for payroll cost visibility is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security risks may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this HR payroll software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the HR payroll software market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HR payroll software market vendors.

HR Payroll Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, India, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Oracle Corp., Paycom Software Inc., Paylocity Holding Corp., SAP SE, SumTotal Systems LLC, The Access Group, UKG Inc., and Workday Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

