U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +0.58 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1200
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,861.25
    +239.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.21
    +23.88 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,006.18
    +1.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

HR payroll software market size to increase by USD 2.09 billion by 2026; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Payroll Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026  report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2.09 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a  CAGR of 8.57% . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HR Payroll Software Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HR Payroll Software Market 2022-2026

Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global HR payroll software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the employment rate and the increased adoption of cloud-based HR payroll software are driving the growth of the HR payroll software market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The HR payroll software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers hr payroll software such as ADP GlobalView Payroll.

  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Dayforce Payroll.

  • Oracle Corp. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Oracle Payroll.

  • Paycom Software Inc. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Paycom Pay.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increased HR software budgets, rise in cloud and mobile deployment, and an increase in automation of HR processes. However, data privacy and security concerns will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

Related Reports:

  • The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing workforce diversity may impede the market growth.

  • The payroll outsourcing services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,087.99 million. The growing need for payroll cost visibility is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security risks may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this HR payroll software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the HR payroll software market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HR payroll software market vendors.

HR Payroll Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

8.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Germany, India, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Oracle Corp., Paycom Software Inc., Paylocity Holding Corp., SAP SE, SumTotal Systems LLC, The Access Group, UKG Inc., and Workday Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Paycom Software Inc.

  • Paylocity Holding Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • SumTotal Systems LLC

  • The Access Group

  • UKG Inc.

  • Workday Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global HR Payroll Software Market 2022-2026
Global HR Payroll Software Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hr-payroll-software-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-09-billion-by-2026-north-america-to-account-for-37-of-market-growth---technavio-301749596.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following the Federal Rese

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Up; Hot Megacaps Tesla, Nvidia In Focus

    The market rally is holding up., but patience and preparation are key. Tesla lithium buzz is in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Sells Alibaba Stock, TSMC, and Shopify

    Generation Investment, which Al Gore chairs, cut its investment in Alibaba, sold out of Taiwan Semiconductor and Shopify, and quintupled its Texas Instruments stake.

  • Fed minutes, PCE inflation, Walmart earnings: What to know this week

    Earnings from Walmart and a key reading on inflation will offer investors the latest read on the health of the U.S. consumer in the holiday-shortened week ahead.

  • 'Absolutely horrible': Here are the 3 big reasons Dave Ramsey hates whole life insurance — do this with your hard-earned retirement savings instead

    Ramsey didn't hold back.

  • Raiffeisen Bank shares drop after U.S. Treasury unit that enforces sanctions asks for information

    Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International AG dropped in early trade Monday after it disclosed that it had received a request for information from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the U.S. Treasury Department unit that enforces sanctions, last month.

  • Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king.

    Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.

  • Walgreens CEO Bets on Doctors Over Drugstores in Search for Growth

    Deerfield, Ill.—A year into her job as Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive, Rosalind Brewer realized the company’s board wasn’t entirely sold on her plan to save its ailing drugstore business. Together they visited a Phoenix-area medical practice belonging to VillageMD, a chain of primary-care clinics. Walgreens months into Ms. Brewer’s tenure, doubled its stake in the chain as part of a plan to attach VillageMD clinics to hundreds of its drugstores.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zuckerberg announces paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

    Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, granting users a hallowed blue check for a monthly fee.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • Gold ticks up on softer dollar; focus on Fed minutes

    Gold prices edged higher on a weaker dollar on Monday as investors awaited upcoming U.S. economic data to chart out the path of future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,844.34 per ounce by 0931 GMT, after falling to its lowest since late December in the previous session. "We still look for higher prices over the coming quarters, but near term, I think gold will stay volatile until U.S. economic data indicates a slowdown in economic activity," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Euro Area Braces for Era of Central-Bank Losses After QE Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s central banks will disclose their first significant losses from a decade of money printing in the coming weeks, heralding a new era of scrutiny and the prospect of taxpayer bailouts.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayWhen the European Central Bank reve

  • G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider economy

    The pandemic and war in Ukraine highlighted weaknesses in commodity markets where a 'significant' concentration of firms, banks, exchanges and clearing houses threatens to transmit losses to the wider economy, the G20's financial watchdog said on Monday. The Financial Stability Board's (FSB) deep dive into commodity markets came after regulators voiced concern that they were unable to get a full picture of a sprawling sector comprising on and off exchange derivatives trading, physical stocks, patchy data and producers spread across the world. European natural gas and metals prices doubled while oil and wheat gained sharply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing a spike in cash or margin calls on related derivatives.

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.

  • Deere Leads 5 Stocks With Hot Products Near Buy Points

    Deere, fresh off Friday's strong earnings move, leads this weekend's watch list of 5 stocks near buy points.

  • Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

    The consumer fintech company is focused on helping people build credit and raised $30 million in June 2021. Addepar, which makes software to track investment performance, is also actively hiring with roughly 50 open roles across the U.S., UK and India (also, many roles have the option for remote work). 401(k) provider Human Interest, which recently increased total funding to $500 million, including an investment from BlackRock, has 23 open roles, including in engineering, product and revenue.

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.