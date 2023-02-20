HR payroll software market size to increase by USD 2.09 billion by 2026; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Payroll Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2.09 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 8.57% . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global HR payroll software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the employment rate and the increased adoption of cloud-based HR payroll software are driving the growth of the HR payroll software market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The HR payroll software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers hr payroll software such as ADP GlobalView Payroll.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Dayforce Payroll.
Oracle Corp. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Oracle Payroll.
Paycom Software Inc. - The company offers HR payroll software such as Paycom Pay.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as increased HR software budgets, rise in cloud and mobile deployment, and an increase in automation of HR processes. However, data privacy and security concerns will hinder the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
What are the key data covered in this HR payroll software market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the HR payroll software market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HR payroll software market vendors.
HR Payroll Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
8.37
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Germany, India, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Oracle Corp., Paycom Software Inc., Paylocity Holding Corp., SAP SE, SumTotal Systems LLC, The Access Group, UKG Inc., and Workday Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio information technology market reports
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Automatic Data Processing Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Paycom Software Inc.
Paylocity Holding Corp.
SAP SE
SumTotal Systems LLC
The Access Group
UKG Inc.
Workday Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
