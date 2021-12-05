U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,538.43
    -38.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,580.08
    -59.72 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.47
    -295.83 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.31
    -47.02 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.22
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.1050 (-7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3233
    -0.0070 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8610
    -0.3480 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,170.54
    +455.95 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.14
    -74.62 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.32
    -6.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.17 (+1.00%)
     

HR tech startup Sense valued at $500 million in SoftBank Vision Fund 2-led funding

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Sense, an HR tech startup that helps some of the world’s largest staffing and recruitment agencies timely find and hire talent, has grown its valuation to $500 million in a new financing round, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The San Francisco-headquartered startup has raised $50 million in its Series D financing round, it said. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the financing round, pushing the five-and-a-half-year-old startup’s to-date raise to $90 million. The multiple-fold surge in the valuation comes just six months after Sense closed its Series C round, TechCrunch has learned.

Sense focuses on catering to the blue-collar workers and helps firms manage the talent’s entire lifecycle at the firm.

Hiring knowledge workers may take up to six months, but in “this world, where you’re hiring a warehouse packager, companies need him or her to join today,” explained Anil Dharni, co-founder and chief executive of Sense, in an interview with TechCrunch. He declined to comment on the valuation.

The vast majority of professional social networks and other recruitment platforms are currently designed to serve knowledge workers, he said. “But for people like Uber drivers and Amazon warehouse workers, such platforms are not relevant,” he said, describing the challenge.

The startup, which says it uses automation, artificial intelligence, and personalization in its screening processes, has courted over 600 customers including Amazon, Sears, Vaco, and Kenny that use the Sense platform to scale their hiring, he said.

Citing its internal figures, Sense said its customers see an average of a whopping 263% increase in the number of candidates they are able to screen using the platform and reduce the time it takes to fill roles by up to 81%.

“Our latest funding is not only validation of the need for personalized talent engagement in today’s candidate-centric world but is also an accelerant for our platform globally as we help reshape the future of work,” he said.

Sense offers a number of services including chatbots that, Dharni said, help businesses remove biases from their hiring practices.

In the last one and a half years, the startup’s platform has also been used to hire healthcare workers, he said.

Dharni got the idea to launch Sense after facing challenges in hiring talent at his previous firms, said Dharni, who previously co-founded gaming firm Funzio, which was acquired by GREE for $210 million.

“We realized that talent is what makes or breaks a company. If you can’t attract the right people, your company is not going to be successful. It doesn’t matter what your TAM [total addressable market] or business model is,” he said.

“It was with that realization that I decided that the next startup we are going to do, it’s going to be around solving for the talent space,” he said.

Dharni said Sense is going after a $200 billion opportunity that remains largely untapped.

Sense has also more than doubled its revenue and employee headcount in the past one year. The startup now plans to expand Sense’s offerings in several markets including the Western Europe, he said.

“We believe the critical nature of the Sense platform in enabling enterprise customers to find and hire quality talent faster has been clear. As it expands both nationally and globally, we have no doubt in their ability to positively transform how companies build great teams and compete,” said Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam to pay attention to monetary policy after U.S. report - central bank official

    Vietnam will pay more attention to its monetary policy as it is not only a domestic matter but the a concern for the country's big trade partners, a central bank deputy governor said on Sunday, days after the U.S. Treasury's semi-annual currency report https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-treasury-says-vietnam-taiwan-exceed-currency-thresholds-no-manipulator-labels-2021-12-03. The U.S. Treasury report on Friday said that Vietnam exceeded its trade surplus, current account and foreign exchange intervention thresholds, but was "satisfied with progress made by Vietnam to date" on addressing exchange-rate issues.

  • Analyst Report: GDS Holdings Limited

    GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expansion plan into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the NASDAQ in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

  • Biden's policies to blame for much of current supply chain crisis

    Unless we can stop Biden’s ineptitude, and perhaps purposeful quest to destroy American small business growth, our future is clear.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch; China Delisting Fears Crush U.S.-Listed Firms

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These money and investing tips can help you if a Santa Claus rally is coming to town

    Sessions with one major stock index closing higher while another finishes lower have become more frequent, and that doesn’t reflect a healthy market. If you own an S&P 500 fund, tech isn’t 25% — it’s north of 40%.

  • ICSC Event Goes Live Again Amid Industry Optimism, Challenges

    At ICSC, people will joyfully reconnect after social distancing and seeing store traffic improve, and grapple with COVID-19, the supply chain and labor concerns.

  • Game Stop, Toll Brothers, Costco, CVS, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    AutoZone, Brown-Forman, Broadcom, and others will also report earnings. Economic data to be released this week include consumer credit for October and the consumer price index for November.

  • Recruiters struggle to recruit recruiters amid ‘Great Resignation’

    Recruitment giants are struggling to snap up enough headhunters as they embark on a hiring spree to cope with the ‘Great Resignation’ boom.

  • U.S. stock indexes stumble Friday, led by sharp drop in Nasdaq Composite as investors’ mood dimmed after jobs report

    U.S. stock benchmarks end lower Friday, relinquishing opening gains and booking weekly losses, as investors appeared to reassess a weaker-than-expected November jobs report.

  • Celsius Network loses millions in BadgerDAO Bitcoin heist amid crypto selloff

    The crypto lender, Celsius Network, announced today it lost millions in funds in the recent BadgerDAO hack, what is shaping up to be the second largest DeFi attack this year.

  • RBA May Highlight Weak Prices and Virus Risks in Rate-Hold Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsAustralia’s central bank is likely to highlight the interval between building economic momentum and faster price gains as well as renewed risks from a new coronavirus variant in its final meeting of the year.All econo

  • Bitcoin Price Tumbles After Wall Street Selloff

    The cryptocurrency fell more than 20%, hitting its lowest point in months, before bouncing back somewhat.

  • Inflation busters: 10 reliable ways to stretch your money and fight soaring prices

    Battle the rising cost of living with these strategies to save and make more money.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices for Asia, U.S. Despite Omicron’s Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S., signaling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The move comes days after OPEC and its allies -- a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia -- surprised traders with a decision to boost crud

  • Vivendi is open to discuss with Rome over state control on TIM's network

    Telecom Italia's (TIM) top shareholder Vivendi is open to discussing the possibility that the Italian government wins control of TIM's fixed-line network, a spokesperson for the French company said on Sunday. The statement marks a shift in the stance of the French media group as TIM's investors get ready to evaluate a 10.8 billion euro ($12.2 billion) takeover plan presented by U.S. fund KKR for TIM.

  • What Scares the Stock Market More Than Covid? The Federal Reserve.

    After a small rally on Monday, the Dow tumbled 652.22 points on Tuesday. The jobs report, despite a big headline miss, was solid, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.2% and the participation rate rising to 61.8%.

  • Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million

    Israel's Property and Building Corp said on Sunday it agreed to sell the HSBC Tower building in midtown Manhattan for $855 million to New York-based real estate firm Innovo Property Group, recording a net loss of $45 million. The Israeli company, which is 63% owned by Discount Investment Corp, said it had also sold property in Israel for 390 million shekels ($123 million). Doron Cohen, chief executive of both Property and Building and Discount, said management was focusing on income-producing properties in Israel and that the amount it was receiving from both transactions would allow it to advance this policy.

  • Earnings Week Ahead: AutoZone, Campbell Soup, Lululemon and Broadcom in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release Dec 6-10, along with a few previews. Although next week’s earnings are unlikely to have much of an effect on major market movements, it is sufficient to gauge investors’ sentiment. The COVID-19 variant named Omicron triggered alarms, long after Wall Street had forgotten about the threat. Now that the virus has re-emerged as a concern for investors, it is a potential catalyst for market action.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Hit Hard by Covid-19 Omicron Variant

    The Russell 2000 benchmark has dropped 7.4% since Thanksgiving, when the fast-spreading new variant made headlines. Last week, the index fell into a correction, declining more than 10% from its November record.

  • This Manufactured-Home Stock Could Ride the Housing Shortage Higher

    It’s a good time to be in the business of building affordable homes, and UMH Properties is right in the sweet spot.