HRC World Plc: Change in trading currency

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

4 MARCH 2022

Change in trading currency

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), announce that trading in the Company’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen will, with effect from 9 March 2022, be conducted in Danish Krone. The shares were previously quoted in Euro.

The change in trading currency is made in order to align the Company’s quotation with the rest of the market and to ensure easier access for market participants.

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

