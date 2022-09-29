U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

HRC World Plc: Result of AGM 2022

HRC WORLD PLC
·2 min read

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN
TICKER: HRC
ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

29 September 2022

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (“HRC” or the “Company” or the “Group”), are pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held in Kuala Lumpur earlier today, 29 September 2022. Details of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM were published in the Notice of AGM on 06 September 2022, which is available on the Company's website at http://www.hrcplc.co.uk.

AGM resolved among others to receive and approve the Company’s Audited Financial Statements, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditor, for period ended 31 March 2022. Further all directors of the Company consisting of (a) Shailen Popatlal (b) Simon Retter and (c) Dr.Md Khussairiee Ahmad retired and stood for re-appointment at the AGM were all re-elected as directors of the Company. The AGM also resolved to re-appoint Shipleys LLP as auditors of the Company and authorised the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors

The AGM also resolved allow an authority to allot shares, subject to the normal pre-emption rights reserved to shareholders contained in the Companies Act 2006 (the “2006 Act”). The Association of British Insurers (“ABI” but now ‘The Investment Association’) recommends that a company allow an annual authority to allot up to a third of their issued share capital; however, the ABI have issued further guidelines permitting a company to seek authority to allot an additional third of their issued share capital, provided such additional third is reserved for fully pre-emptive rights issues of equity shares.

The resolution for the disapplication of pre-emption rights was agreed. This is to authorise the directors of the Company to allot new shares pursuant to the authority to be given by the previous resolution, or sell treasury shares, for cash in connection with a pre-emptive offer or otherwise up to 20 per cent of the shares currently in issue for cash.

In summary, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 29 September 2022, were duly passed without discussion.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc
HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details
HRC World Plc
+603 7786 0500
info@hrcplc.co.uk

Certified Adviser
Keswick Global AG
info@keswickglobal.com
+43 1 740 408045


