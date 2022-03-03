U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.12
    +10.58 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.40
    +142.05 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,740.76
    -11.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.31
    -2.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -1.55 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.90
    +9.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1085
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8780
    +0.0130 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3362
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6710
    +0.1510 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,437.96
    -1,174.41 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.31
    -2.37 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.27
    -94.29 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims improved, 215,000 Americans filed last week

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces the establishment of TROJENA, the global destination for mountain tourism in NEOM

·6 min read

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, announced today the establishment of TROJENA, the new global destination for mountain tourism, part of NEOM's plan and strategy to contribute to supporting and developing the tourism sector in the region.

TROJENA, first&#xa0;outdoor snow&#xa0;skiing destination in the GCC region. (PRNewsfoto/NEOM)
TROJENA, first outdoor snow skiing destination in the GCC region. (PRNewsfoto/NEOM)

His Royal Highness said: "TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community's quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It also confirms our commitment to be part of the global effort to protect the environment. TROJENA will be an important addition to tourism in the region, a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity. This forward-looking vision will ensure that mountain tourism will be another revenue stream to support the Kingdom's economic diversification while still preserving its natural resources for future generations."

NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr commented: "TROJENA represents NEOM's values and bold plans as a land where nature and innovative technologies come together to form a unique global experience. This new development is a major contribution to achieving NEOM's long-term ambitions by adhering to the principles of sustainability and utilizing state-of-the-art technology and engineering, across various disciplines, to make NEOM an all-round and attractive world-class destination."

TROJENA features a unique and innovative architecture, unlike any other in the world, where the captivating landscapes of NEOM mountains coexist in harmony with the tourist sites developed within them, offering a new and unprecedented tourism experience that reflects the future of living, working and entertainment in NEOM.

Outdoor skiing is a unique feature of TROJENA that will provide a unique experience never before witnessed in the region, especially in Gulf countries known for their desert climates. Amateurs and professionals alike will be able to enjoy the many ski runs of various difficulties with an array of contrasting and breathtaking views. The blue waters of the Red Sea, beauty of the NEOM mountain ranges and the golden desert sand dunes will provide skiers a first-of-its-kind experience that combines these diverse environments with fun-filled and adventurous moments.

The new year-round tourist destination will consist of a series of facilities such as the ski village, ultra-luxury family and wellness resorts, a wide range of retail stores and restaurants, in addition to sports activities, including a ski slope, watersports and mountain biking, as well as an interactive nature reserve. The project is set for completion by 2026.

To enrich the lives and enhance the well-being of residents and visitors, the development, in accordance with international standards, will feature sports, art, music, cultural festivals and a range of recreational activities. TROJENA expects to attract 700,000 visitors and 7,000 permanent residents to live in TROJENA and its adjacent residential districts by 2030. All construction activity will adhere to NEOM's strict environmental principles, which include a commitment to minimize disruption to the local ecology and to ensure long-term sustainability.

TROJENA will act as a major catalyst for economic growth and diversification in Saudi Arabia. In line with Vision 2030's goals, it will create more than 10,000 jobs and add SAR 3 billion to the Kingdom's GDP by 2030. NEOM's latest development is vital to achieve what Saudi Arabia has envisioned for the future of the Kingdom by unlocking new sectors, building a vibrant society full of innovation and promoting economic prosperity.

TROJENA works to provide a different and unique tourism model, combining economic and community development, and environmental sustainability – a model which develops tourist destinations in accordance with principles and practices of sustainable tourism. Highlights of the development include the all-year ski village; a stunning man-made freshwater lake; 'The Bow' Hotel, an architectural masterpiece that will offer an unrivalled hotel experience; and the Vault, a vertical village within the mountain with a fusion of technology, entertainment and hospitality facilities that will provide the main gateway into TROJENA. The development will also include the 'Slope Residences,' which will be located near the ski slope overlooking the lake, designed to blend in with the surrounding landscape, as well as luxurious mansions with panoramic views designed to reflect the beauty of the environment.

TROJENA will be made up of six districts: Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun, all of which are designed to offer activities catering to a variety of tastes and needs. It will be developed according to architectural specifications that consider environmental sustainability, preservation of all living organisms and nature. The region is characterized by clean air, beautiful landscapes and climatic diversity, where temperatures drop below zero in winter, while the average temperature throughout the year remains 10 degrees Celsius lower than other cities across the region.

TROJENA is situated in the center of NEOM, 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, in a region characterized by a mountain range with the highest peaks in Saudi Arabia at approximately 2,600 meters above sea level. TROJENA aims to change current perceptions of visitors and residents about the services that can be provided by mountain resorts, through its exceptional design, advanced architecture and technology that integrates reality with the virtual world.

In 2022, NEOM will announce more projects with different ideas, but all will be aligned in their respect for the environment and achieving balance, because NEOM's ambitious vision seeks to shape the future in which living and working are integrated in a sustainable way.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity – all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Press kit: https://we.tl/t-88UeaEk1TJ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758995/NEOM_TROJENA.jpg

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hrh-prince-mohammed-bin-salman-announces-the-establishment-of-trojena-the-global-destination-for-mountain-tourism-in-neom-301495097.html

SOURCE NEOM

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray to buy rival HEXO's debt of up to $211 million

    The deal gives HEXO more favourable debt repayment terms, potentially rescuing the company from years-long financial turmoil. U.S-listed shares in HEXO were about 17% higher in pre-market trading. "HEXO has endured a crippling overhang for the past twelve months, due to punitive redemptions and discounted dilutive financings, and we needed to solve this issue in order to make positive progress," said Mark Attanasio, chair of the HEXO's board.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • BJ's Wholesale stock tumbles after profit beats expectations but revenue and same-store sales miss

    Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. tumbled 12.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the membership-based warehouse retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue and same-store sales that missed. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 rose to $107.6 million, or 78 cents a share, from $95.9 million, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents was above the FactSet consensus of 75 ce

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.

  • Germany opposes ban on Russian oil and gas - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • If Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions on Russia have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • Tesla Finally Gets German Plant Approval. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla received its final permits for its new facility near Berlin, according to a report. That means the auto maker can start assembling cars in Europe.

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Alaska Airlines updates Boeing order to get larger, longer-range jets

    The new mix will add precious seats in markets where the carrier has seen the most demand, while allowing it to conserve fuel on some longer routes across California and Hawaii.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’