HRnetGroup (SGX:CHZ) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at HRnetGroup (SGX:CHZ), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HRnetGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$61m ÷ (S$472m - S$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, HRnetGroup has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HRnetGroup compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HRnetGroup here for free.

So How Is HRnetGroup's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at HRnetGroup, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect HRnetGroup to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that HRnetGroup has been paying out 62% of its earnings to its shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

The Bottom Line On HRnetGroup's ROCE

In summary, HRnetGroup isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 8.7% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

HRnetGroup does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for HRnetGroup that you might be interested in.

