U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.50
    +10.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,633.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,782.25
    +47.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.70
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    -0.52 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1750
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2560
    +0.2560 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,629.68
    +457.67 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.26
    +16.98 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,912.34
    -51.13 (-0.18%)
     

HRON CANADIAN INVESTMENTS LTD. PURCHASES INDIGO SHARES

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - HRON Canadian Investments Ltd. ("HRON"), a corporation controlled by Heather Reisman, has purchased 437,900 common shares (or approximately 1.6% of the total outstanding common shares) of Indigo Books & Music Inc. ("Indigo") today at an average price of $2.086, for an aggregate purchase price of $913,801.50, in ordinary market trades through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other Canadian marketplaces.  The common shares were acquired for investment purposes pursuant to the normal course purchase exemption in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

HRON, together with other entities controlled directly or indirectly by Heather Reisman and her spouse, Gerald W. Schwartz, now own an aggregate of 16,737,265 Indigo common shares, representing approximately 61.20% of the total outstanding common shares (compared to an aggregate of 16,299,365 Indigo common shares, representing approximately 59.60% of the total outstanding common shares owned immediately prior to the trades).  HRON may acquire or sell common shares of Indigo from time to time, subject to market conditions.

An early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A copy of the early warning report can also be obtained from:

HRON Canadian Investments Ltd.
161 Bay Street, Suite 4900
Toronto, ON
Michelle Iskander
(416) 874-1212

Head office address of Indigo Books & Music Inc.:
620 King Street West, Suite 400
Toronto, ON

 

SOURCE HRON Canadian Investments Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c7753.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why are there so many drug shortages and what’s being done to stop them?

    Some local pharmacies tell Channel 11 it’s hard to know day to day which popular prescription drugs they can get in supply.

  • OPAL Fuels Reports 41% Rise in Third Quarter Revenue, Issues Full Year Guidance

    By IPO Edge Editorial Staff OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL), a producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), posted a surge in third-quarter revenue and issued full-year guidance. Revenue […]

  • 50 gifts your wife will absolutely love in 2022

    Looking for thoughtful gift ideas for your wife? Here are the most popular gifts for wives for Christmas, Hanukkah and beyond.

  • Michelle Obama: Being kind to myself is a challenge

    The ex-first lady tells the BBC about her negative thoughts about her appearance and "fearful mind".

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.67% and 7.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are three of the biggest companies in the world that have all hit 52-week […]

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.