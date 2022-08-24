U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.55
    +8.82 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.22
    +34.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,439.45
    +58.15 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.39
    +13.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.47
    +0.73 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1040
    +0.0500 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0680
    +0.3460 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,667.36
    +234.73 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.19
    +12.38 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

HRSoft Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Compensation Management

·3 min read

Top Offerings for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HRSoft today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Compensation Management in Q3 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations. This is HRSoft's fourth consecutive year making the ShortList.

HRSoft logo (PRNewsfoto/HRSoft)
HRSoft logo (PRNewsfoto/HRSoft)

HRSoft is named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Compensation Management in Q3 2022 for the fourth consecutive year.

HRSoft facilitates digital transformation in HR and compensation. Enterprise businesses leverage HRSoft's growing suite of flexible software solutions for compensation, performance management, total rewards and pay equity communication. HRSoft's award-winning compensation management product, COMPview™, is a SaaS cloud-based solution that streamlines complex compensation plans by systematically guiding, controlling and simplifying the calculation and allocation of merit, bonus and equity awards. The user-friendly software interface empowers customers to control the entire compensation cycle—boosting the ability to make fair decisions that improve business results and control total spend.

"COMPview is a powerful compensation management solution that gives executives, HR leaders, and line managers the control they need to make decisions that align with organizational goals and transform business processes," said Eric Dirks, Executive Vice President, HRSoft. "HRSoft is honored to be recognized, once again, as an innovative leader in compensation management by Constellation Research. Making the ShortList for the fourth year in a row cements our status as a global leader in compensation management and our clients' continued confidence and trust in HRSoft with their critical enterprise business requirements.

"Our success and recognition by Constellation Research would not be possible without the trust of our customers and partners and our employees' commitment to excellent customer support."

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information, visit constellationr.com.

About HRSoft

HRSoft is the trusted global leader in Compensation Management, Total Rewards Communication and goals-based Performance Management solutions. The company's COMPview™ product is the leading compensation management system for enterprise clients. COMPview is proven to systematically control, simplify and streamline the process of managing even the most complex compensation plans. HRSoft's proprietary low-code development platform allows the company to quickly create or configure client specific features, functions and workflows within its products. For more information, visit www.hrsoft.com.

Disclaimer
Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Global Press Contacts:

Eric Dirks
HRSoft | Executive Vice President
Phone: 866.953.8800 ext. 608
Email: eric.dirks@hrsoft.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hrsoft-named-to-constellation-shortlist-for-compensation-management-301611876.html

SOURCE HRSoft

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • Peloton stock soars on Amazon partnership deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Peloton stock performance on news that it will partner with Amazon to bring fitness equipment and accessories to consumers.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • What Intel's new deal with Brookfield means for investors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how Intel's deal with Brookfield means for the company's dividend and balance sheet.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 long-term stocks to buy and hold according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway is a legendary value investor who has made billions over the […]

  • Tesla stock split set to take effect, SoFi stock jumps on prospect of student loan relief

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss trending tickers as Tesla's three-for-one stock split will go into effect after the closing bell and SoFi stock rises on anticipated student loan news.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Walgreens (WBA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings

    These companies have raised their payouts to shareholders throughout multiple recessions, military conflicts, and a global pandemic.

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Tesla Stock Splits Today. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    The first time Tesla split its stock, back in August 2020, shares gained an incredible 81% between the split announcement and the day the stock split.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • 2 Welcome Signs That Nu Holdings Is Getting Closer to Profitability

    The Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is still not profitable as it continues to invest in growth, but things are headed in the right direction. NuBrazil, the largest division of Nu Holdings, also turned a profit of $13 million in the first half of the year after losing nearly $20 million in 2021. A key metric investors are watching at Nu is the monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC).

  • Is Trending Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) a Buy Now?

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.22

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.22 on the...

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) to Shut Louisiana Refinery for Repair Work

    ExxonMobil (XOM) plans to shut down the Far East Coker in early January to replace all of its coke drums. The replacement work is expected to take 68 days to complete.