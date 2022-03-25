HSA Group, Yemen wins two Stevie Awards - awarded Gold for its response to COVID-19

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Group, Yemen ('HSA'), Yemen's largest and leading private company and part of HSA, has today been announced as the winner of two Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.

The family-owned conglomerate, which employs over 20,000 people in Yemen alone, has been awarded the Gold Award for Most Valuable Corporate Response to COVID-19 and received a Bronze Award for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice.

Commenting on the award wins, Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, Managing Director, HSA Yemen, said:

"We are honoured to win these two awards, which recognise HSA's commitment to its people and the people of Yemen. This a fundamental part of the philosophy that has defined HSA's identity for generations: doing well by doing good."

Now in its twentieth year, the MENA Stevie Awards honour the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals across the region.

Gold Award for Most Valuable Corporate Response to COVID-19

HSA's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Yemen is the recipient of the coveted Gold Award.

Amid a uniquely challenging operating environment, HSA took proactive, bold steps to protect its employees and help its wider communities – drawing up a comprehensive crisis plan to protect its employees and ensure continued production of core staple goods that millions of Yemenis rely on every day.

Going further, HSA also established the International Initiative on COVID-19 in Yemen (IICY) – a multi-partner initiative to provide support and relief to Yemen and its people, strengthen Yemen's resilience, and help clinical and scientific experts to respond effectively to the pandemic.

"As Yemen's leading business, HSA felt additional responsibility to support the country's fragile healthcare system and its response to COVID-19" added Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam. "However, we recognised that one company alone would not be able to tackle this unprecedented crisis. So, we created a platform – IICY – that brought together many of our long-term partners to collaborate in response to the threat of COVID-19 in Yemen. Our Gold Award is recognition of the impact IICY has had; the support that the IICY has provided to Yemen's response to the pandemic; and of the power of partnership – a core value held by HSA and its leadership."

As part of the IICY, public and private-sector partners including Unilever, Tetra Pak, and the United Nations in Yemen, joined together to make use of their collective operational expertise, resources, and knowledge to support the communities they serve and assist the Yemeni and international authorities.

Bronze Award for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice

HSA also received a Bronze Award for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice, in recognition of the significant investment it has made in its people as part of its 2022-2025 Strategy.

This includes significant investment in talent development programmes and human resources infrastructure across offices in Yemen, Cairo and Dubai. An important part of which are new development and graduate programmes, to train and nurture our people and the next generation of leaders from Yemen and the wider MENA region.

The organisation's focus on safeguarding the wellbeing of its employees and accommodating their needs also meant that very low levels of infection were maintained throughout the pandemic across all operating companies.

Commenting on this second award win, HSA's Chief Human Resources Officer Diaa Mohamed said:

"HSA is committed to equipping its people across the region with the skills and tools to thrive personally and professionally. And in doing so, helping to support Yemen's future by building a talent pipeline that will enable our home market to flourish in the years ahead. As part of our 2022-25 Strategy, we will continue to invest in technology and talent to ensure that we empower our employees and put HSA in the best position to thrive and grow in Yemen and beyond."

About HSA Group, Yemen

HSA Group, Yemen (HSA) is Yemen's largest and leading private company, employing 20,000 people across the country. HSA Yemen is the founding entity of HSA Group, a family-owned conglomerate established in Yemen in 1938 and today one of the largest multinational businesses based in the Middle East.

Through its 50+ operating companies, HSA manufactures and supplies essential goods and services to multinational organisations, communities and families, both in Yemen and across the MENA region. The company serves the needs of millions of Yemenis, local and international businesses every day. Its wide-ranging activities include: producing market-leading food and beverage brands, household goods and healthcare essentials; manufacturing a diverse range of industrial and construction materials; supplying automotive vehicles; and providing insurance and financial services to Yemen.

Throughout its nearly 85-year history, HSA has adopted a values-led approach to sustainable growth. The company is driven by the philosophy set by its founders: a belief in doing well by doing good. The company's values prize and reward compassion, care for others and a community spirit, guiding how it works with its employees, partners and the communities it serves across the world.

About The Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

