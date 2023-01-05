HSARx Partners With Pills2Me to Boost Medication Adherence Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / HSARx, offering traditional pharmacy benefit management savings directly to healthcare consumers, announced today that it has partnered with Pills2Me to increase medication adherence and seamless consumer savings.

Pills2Me - a tech startup headquartered in Las Vegas - is a Techstars-backed company that aims to increase medication adherence especially in vulnerable communities starting with on-demand prescription delivery from any pharmacy. Via its mobile app, anyone can request for their prescription to be delivered from any pharmacy in minutes by its network of highly vetted and trained caregivers.

Pills2Me currently serves customers in Las Vegas, Houston and New Haven, Conn., with plans to further expand in 2023.

"Medication adherence is our number one priority and in partnering with HSARx, we are not only helping customers with their general wellbeing but their financial wellbeing as well," says Leslie Asanga, founder and CEO of Pills2Me. "With this partnership, our system will be able to identify customers with extremely high copays and offer HSARx as a seamless and cost-saving alternative."

HSARx is available to all consumers and can equate to significant savings compared to existing competitors, with no coupons or gimmicks needed. With HSARx, consumers may use pre-tax HSA dollars or a personal debit or credit card to pay for their prescriptions, all while saving 40 to 80% on all levels of medications. By integrating directly into a consumer's HSA account or debit/credit card, HSARx offers the consumer all the benefits and cost savings that have been traditionally only available to large health insurance companies.

"I have used Pills2Me to have my own items delivered and it is such a wonderful service with wonderful care specialists on the frontlines," said Dennis Sponer, CEO of HSARx. "On our end via this partnership, not only can consumers save big on their everyday medications, but, in Pills2Me's select markets, opt to have them delivered to their homes in one swoop. This takes convenience to another level."

The Pills2Me partnership builds on HSARx's recent collaborations with insurance general agencies Paragon Partners, Arizona Benefit Plans, Inc. and National Group Marketing. Additionally, the company announced its alignment with Execullence to boost strategic growth nationwide.

Approximately $75 billion in health care dollars fall under the management of HSAs. Growth in the sector is increasing at a rate of 19% per year. Approximately 13% of Americans lost their prescription drug coverage from their health insurer in 2020 and 28% of Americans take at least one prescription that is not covered by their health insurance.

