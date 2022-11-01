U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.50
    +35.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,978.00
    +203.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,581.25
    +134.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.90
    +17.90 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    +1.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.20
    +14.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    +0.78 (+4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9935
    +0.0048 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.78
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1540
    +0.0073 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1790
    -1.5350 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,636.45
    -135.51 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.74
    +6.54 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.18
    +105.65 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Vistry Group PLC

HSBC Bank Plc
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

HSBC Bank Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Vistry Group PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Offeror– Vistry Group PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

31 October 2022

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes – Countryside Partnerships plc

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

 

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



3,300



599.000 p



599.000 p



Ordinary Shares



Sale



6,559



603.000 p



599.000 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBP)

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”




Date of disclosure:

01 November 2022

Contact name:

Mohammed Abdul Qader

Telephone number:

0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in a Historic Bear Market

    Chances are you'll never get another opportunity to buy these superb businesses this cheap again.

  • Nio posts 10,059 October deliveries, stock pops amid broader China rally

    Nio Inc. said Tuesday morning that it delivered 10,059 vehicles during the month of October, bringing the Chinese electric-vehicle company's year-to-date deliveries up to 92,493. Nio announced that its October deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs as well as 4,080 premium smart electric sedans. "The vehicle production and delivery were constrained by operation challenges in our plants as well as supply chain volatilities due to the COVID-19 situations in certain regions in Ch

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    The investing track record of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett suggests he might know a thing or two about the stock market and identifying value. Since taking the helm of Berkshire in 1965, he's created approximately $660 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and has delivered a jaw-dropping 20.1% average annual return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Given how successful the Oracle of Omaha has been for more than a half-century, everyone from professional to everyday investors pays close attention to what he's buying and selling in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

  • AMD Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's no secret that it's been rough sailing for AMD shares in 2022, down nearly 60% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Goodyear (GT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.43% and 4.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • BP hit with windfall tax as profit more than doubles to $8.2bn

    BP’s profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn), even as it paid the Government’s windfall tax for the first time.

  • Get Ready for Rough Guidance From AMD

    After two years of strong pandemic-fueled demand, the PC market has fallen into shambles. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the No. 2 player in both the PC and server CPU markets behind Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), has not escaped the pain. Given the state of the PC market, Intel's weak outlook, and the fact that AMD's new Ryzen desktop chips have a pricing problem, the end of the year is going to be rough for AMD.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $36.44, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Toyota, Big Oil, AMD And Pfizer In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as dollar retreats, Fed in sight; Toyota slides as world's biggest carmaker cuts 2023 profit guide; President Biden threatens 'windfall tax' on big oil profits; AMD higher ahead of Q3 earnings amid chip sector gloom and Pfizer Q3 earnings to focus on Covid vaccine sales, dollar headwinds.

  • Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Great companies grow their top and bottom lines, but they also plug into trends rooted in cultural change, consumer convenience, and practicality.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Breaking Down UBER Stock Ahead of Earnings

    Trading 45% from its highs, investors will be closely watching Uber Technologies (UBER) Q3 earnings release on November 1. Investors and Wall Street alike will want to see if the company is getting closer to profitability amid a challenging operating environment for most companies.