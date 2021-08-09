U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.75
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,976.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.75
    +11.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.80
    -14.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.42
    -2.86 (-4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.20
    -20.90 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.52 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,596.71
    +1,098.74 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.52
    +124.87 (+12.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.69
    -28.26 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

HSBC Bank Plc
·3 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

HSBC Bank Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Offeror - Oppidum Bidco Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

06 August 2021

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



3,590,746



279.110 p



270.122 p



Ordinary Shares



Sale



108,153



279.110 p



270.000 p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBP)

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

1,555,778

277.670 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

311,156

278.239 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

622,311

277.894 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

430,379

277.670 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

86,076

278.239 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

172,151

277.894 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

216,578

277.670 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

43,316

278.239 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a short position

86,631

277.894 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a short position

36,360

274.982 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a short position

863

270.811 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a short position

3,786

274.873 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a short position

774

272.007 p

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)



3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”




Date of disclosure:

09 August 2021

Contact name:

Mohammed Abdul Qader

Telephone number:

0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Is Novavax Stock Still a Buy With Its Management's Credibility Crumbling?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) CEO Stan Erck and his leadership team face this very issue right now. The company has maintained for a while now that it planned to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in the third quarter of 2021. Is Novavax still a buy with its management's credibility crumbling?

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Beating Warren Buffett So Far This Year

    Warren Buffett should be a happy camper. While his beloved Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares delivered an anemic performance in 2020, the stock is up 23% year to date. There are quite a few stocks that are easily outgaining Berkshire and aren't among the conglomerate's holdings.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 9

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in August

    The rollout of 5G communications may seem overhyped, but it's really a big deal. In fact, seven recent independent third-party reports clarified that T-Mobile has the superior 5G network -- a big contrast from the 4G era, when it was a laggard.

  • Oil prices continue to slide as Delta infection rates raise recovery concerns

    Oil prices have been particularly volatile over the last 16 months, as coronavirus lockdowns hit demand around the world.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.