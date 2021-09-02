U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,336.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,638.25
    +29.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.50
    +3.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.43 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9770
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,023.90
    +2,444.59 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.77
    +88.60 (+7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.37
    -2.47 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

HSBC Bank Plc
·3 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

HSBC Bank Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Offeror - Oppidum Bidco Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

01 September 2021

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



7,980



291.000 p



289.420 p



Ordinary Shares



Sale



8,907,775



291.000 p



289.420 p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBP)

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a short position

2,689

290.147 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a short position

155

290.377 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Closing a short position

8,896,797

290.000 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a short position

154

290.377 p

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)



3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”




Date of disclosure:

02 September 2021

Contact name:

Mohammed Abdul Qader

Telephone number:

0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • Why Cinedigm Shares Closed 10.6% Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed Wednesday 10.6% higher, and the trading volume was more than double the average over the last three months. The company had no particular news of its own today, but Cinedigm is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday evening. Cinedigm used to be a digital content distributor with a tight focus on the cinema industry.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.