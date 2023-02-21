U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.25
    -34.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,584.00
    -282.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,270.25
    -119.75 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.90
    -19.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.94 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    +2.19 (+10.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6600
    +0.4000 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,682.57
    -207.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.32
    +17.99 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.37
    -18.94 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Kape Technologies plc

HSBC Bank Plc
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

HSBC Bank Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Kape Technologies plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Offeror - Unikmind Holdings Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

20 February 2023

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

 

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



2,303



294.110 p



293.921 p



Ordinary Shares



Sale



2,303



294.110 p



293.921 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBP)

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



 

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None


Date of disclosure:

21 February 2023

Contact name:

Abdul Qader Mohammed

Telephone number:

0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapWhile recent data sug

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • China Tech Giants Tumble as Resurgence Spurs Fear of a Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising internet crackdown, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • What's in Store for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

    Improving operating fundamentals of its operators and inflation-protected leases are likely to have aided Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 earnings. However, higher interest rates might have been a deterrent.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adani Selloff Drags Group’s Market Value to Under $100 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, as the embattled conglomerate struggles to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bet

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Already worth $19 billion, Ray Dalio will be paid ‘billions’ more after retiring from Bridgewater: report

    Founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is set to be paid billions in an exit package when he retired from Bridgewater Associates last year, according to a report by the New York Times on Monday.

  • Is Palo Alto (PANW) Q2 Earnings Likely to Beat Estimates?

    Palo Alto's (PANW) fiscal Q2 revenues are expected to have benefited from the heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Weak Chip Demand

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) overall financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is likely to have been hurt by the weakening demand for chips used in the gaming end market.

  • Should You Buy NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) After Golden Cross?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft and Nintendo Sign 10-Year Contract for Call of Duty

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. formalized their agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for a decade, a move designed to allay fears about the blockbuster game becoming an Xbox exclusive.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Ma