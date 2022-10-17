U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,639.00
    +41.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,990.00
    +282.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,888.75
    +144.75 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.60
    +24.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.65
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.70
    +13.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    +0.40 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    +0.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1300
    +0.0120 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7500
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,469.34
    +336.01 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    -6.38 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.23
    +50.44 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Vistry Group PLC

HSBC Bank Plc
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

HSBC Bank Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Vistry Group PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Offeror– Vistry Group PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

14 October 2022

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes – Countryside Partnerships plc

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

 

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



49,322



530.610 p



530.500 p



Ordinary Shares



Sale



2,081



541.500 p



538.500 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBP)

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position



Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a long position

800



530.606 p

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”




Date of disclosure:

17 October 2022

Contact name:

Mohammed Abdul Qader

Telephone number:

0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse s

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Bank of America Profit Falls 8%

    Bank of America Corp. is out with third-quarter earnings this morning. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.08 billion, down 8% from $7.69 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-america-quarterly-profit-rises-58-11634209290). + That amounts to 81 cents per share. Analysts expected 78 cents, according to FactSet. + Revenue rose 8% to $24.5 billion. Analysts expected $23.54 billion. + The bank added $378 million to its reserves to cover poten

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Bank of America beats earnings target as net interest income and revenue rise

    Bank of America Corp. shares rose 2.4% in premarket trades Monday after the megabank topped earnings and revenue estimates. The bank said its third-quarter net income fell to $6.58 billion, or 81 cents a share, from $7.26 billion, or 85 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 8% to $24.5 billion. Bank of America was expected to earn 78 cents a share on revenue of $23.54 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Net interest income rose to $13.77 billion from $11.09 b

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wit

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer, undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Wall Street giant plans to once again combine its expanded asset management an

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Stocks Firmly Higher, Week Ahead, Fox, Bank of America And Splunk - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as bond market volatility eases; Week Ahead: Earnings and housing data in focus; News Corp shares leap on plans to re-combine with Fox; Bank of America shares higher ahead of Q3 earnings update and Splunk shares leap as activists at Starboard build stake.

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.