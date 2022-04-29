U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC Bank PLC
·1 min read

Linde plc

Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Linde plc

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000

/ EUR 750,000,000

/ EUR 800,000,000

Description:

1% due 31stMar 2027

/ 1.375% due 31stMar 2031

/ 1.625% due 31stMar 2035

Offer price:

99. 685

/ 99.205

/ 99.017

Stabilising Manager:

HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


