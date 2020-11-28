U.S. markets closed

HSBC considers exit from U.S. retail banking - FT

·1 min read
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc is considering a complete exit from retail banking in the United States after narrowing the options for how to improve performance at its struggling North America business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The bank's senior management aim to present the plan to the board in the coming weeks, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

HSBC declined to comment on the report.

HSBC said last month it planned to reduce annual costs to below $31 billion by 2022, a more ambitious target than it set out in February and well below the operating expenses of $42.3 billion it reported in 2019.

The bank also said it would also accelerate the transformation of its U.S. business, where it has long struggled to compete with much bigger players.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

    Expectations of good news on the near horizon are buoying markets right now. Over the past month, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are up 11% to new record highs.Investors are excited at the prospect of a COVID vaccine coming before the winter is out. And the electoral results, that Democrat Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency while the Republicans will emerge strengthened in Congress, promise the avoidance of extremes typical of divided government. In short, investors are looking forward to ‘return to normal’ environment over the next several months. And that has them seeking stocks that are primed for gains. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs analysts are pounding the table on three stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 40% in the year ahead. After running both tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp.Codiack BioSciences (CDAK)As we have all learned from coronavirus pandemic, some new thing in medical science can make huge impact on our world. Codiack aims to turn that principle to good. This research-oriented pharmaceutical aims to turn exosome therapeutics into a whole new class of medicines. Exosomes are the degradation mechanism RNA, and can transfer genetic material around a body.And therein lies the potential. Codiack has developed a design platform for the engineering of exosome proteins capable of carrying and protecting drug molecules through cell walls. In effect, the proteins will mimic the pathways used by viruses – but are non-viral, and are designed to carry a ‘payload’ of therapeutic agents. If successful, exosome therapy offers doctors the ability to design a drug that will deliver specific agents to specific cells to fight specific disease.Codiack is involved in all aspects of exosome therapeutics, from design to manufacturing, and currently has an active pipeline of agents – seven, in all – in various stages of discovery, preclinical testing, and the beginnings of Phase 1 trials.In the biosciences, success or failure is all about that pipeline, and in its diverse, active pipeline of agents in a new sector of biotechnological pharmaceuticals, Codiack has a fine resource to attract investors. To get those investors, the company went public this past October, selling 5.5 million shares at an opening price of $14.10 per share.Among the healthcare name's fans is Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh. The analyst wrote, “Biopharma industry interest in exosomes has long been high, but engineering them for a specific function and manufacturing at scale have both proven challenging. Among a field of multiple competitors, CDAK has made the most significant progress on both fronts, and as such we view their technology platform as best-in-class.”"Given share underperformance (-37%) since the IPO, we find risk/reward highly compelling at current levels, and with key 2021 data sets to provide potential de-risking and positive share inflection," the analyst concluded.Suvannavejh rates CDAK a Buy, and his $29 price target shows the extent of his confidence – it implies a 222% upside for the coming year. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here)Overall, Codiack has a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus – 3 reviewers have put up Buy ratings in recent weeks. The stock is selling for $8.90, and its $24 average price target implies a 166% one-year upside potential. (See CDAK stock analysis on TipRanks)Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)Acrutis is a pioneering researcher in the treatment of dermatological disease. Arcutis is involved in discovering the next generation of dermatological treatments – an important niche, especially when one realizes that one common ailment, psoriasis, has not seen an FDA approval for a novel treatment in over two decades.The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to find new approaches to skin treatment. The goal is to make it easier for patients and doctors together to manage conditions like psoriasis, alopecia, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and vitiligo, to name just a few.The company's lead candidate, ARQ-151 (roflumilast cream), is about to enter a phase 3 trial for atopic dermatitis, and is in an advanced phase 3 stage in Plaque Psoriasis. Arcutis has recently issued an update on positive data from the Phase 2 trials of ARQ-151 in atopic dermatitis. The drug is a once-daily treatment, and has demonstrated significant patient relief from symptoms, especially itching and itching-related sleep problems. This is another stock in Suvannavejh’s coverage universe. The Goldman analyst is impressed by developments in the company’s pipeline work, noting: “ARQT provided an update on the outcome of its end-of-Phase 2 meetings with the FDA, following their Phase 2a trial of ARQ-151 in atopic dermatitis (AtD). Feedback from regulators was broadly encouraging, in particular, acknowledging the robust long-term safety data being generated by ARQT for ARQ-151 in plaque psoriasis…”Accordingly, Suvannavejh rates ARQT a Buy, and sets a $36 price target that indicates room for 40% upside growth in 2021. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here)Arcutis has 2 recent Buy reviews, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The stock’s average price target is $37, suggesting a 44% upside from current levels. (See ARQT stock analysis on TipRanks)Oak Street Health (OSH)With the last stock, we move from medical research to medical care. Specifically, Oak Street Health is a primary care clinic operator, and part of the Medicare Network. The company has operations and clinics in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, along with New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. It has been in operation for eight years, and went public this past summer, holding the IPO in August.In the third quarter, the company’s first as a publicly traded entity, OSH brought in $217.9 million in revenue. The revenue number was up 56% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched expectations, at 15 cents.The company’s expansion proceeds apace, and in October, Oak Street entered New York by opening, in Brooklyn, its 70th location. A planned expansion in Texas, involving a partnership with Walmart, is also proceeding as planned, and Oak Street has opened its first Walmart Community Clinic the Dallas-Fort Worth area city of Carrollton.Robert Jones, covering this stock for Goldman, set a $74 price target to back his Buy rating. At currently levels, this target implies an upside of ~58% in the next 12 months. (To watch Jones’ track record, click here)“Results suggest operations are still on track, with few incremental updates since the 2Q call, where management noted a resumption of center openings, (pivoted) marketing efforts, and in-person visits despite COVID. In 3Q, OSH opened 13 new centers and is on track for 73-75 by end of year… The company maintained that it is continuing to operate at a high level in places with elevated COVID case counts like Chicago and Detroit,” Jones noted.All in all, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating OSH is based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and just a single Hold. The stock is selling for $46.94, and its $61.29 average price target suggests it has a ~31% upside for the coming year. (See OSH stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The chief executive officer of Volkswagen AG, Herbert Diess, has predicted that within five to 10 years the world’s most valuable company will be a carmaker. Given how much investors have been bidding up the shares of Tesla Inc. and other electric vehicle stocks, it might happen sooner.Tesla’s market value soared past $540 billion this week — equivalent to 250 times its expected earnings this year — meaning it’s now the world’s 10th-most valuable listed business, according to Bloomberg data. A trio of New York-listed Chinese electric-vehicle groups — Nio Inc., XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. — are worth a combined $154 billion. None of the three is profitable and together they delivered fewer than 30,000 vehicles during the most recent quarter, just over 1% of Volkswagen’s car sales volumes.Arrival Ltd., a U.K.-based electric-bus and van startup that’s poised to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, is valued at almost $16 billion after the SPAC’s shares more than doubled in a week. It won’t start producing vehicles until late next year.(1)The electric revolution is real and the shift away from combustion engines is accelerating. From a climate perspective, it’s great that investors are allocating capital like this. Still, valuations look mighty bubbly. The potential for disappointment is massive, particularly for the newest crop of EV makers that are yet to generate meaningful revenue.Like all financial bubbles, this one is driven by dreams of enormous wealth. Elon Musk has overtaken Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest person. Scottish investment manager Baillie Gifford & Co., an early Musk backer, recently cashed out billions of dollars in Tesla stock but retains a 3.7% holding worth about $20 billion. Baillie Gifford has more than one horse in the EV race: Its Nio stake is worth almost $6 billion. The Chinese company’s U.S-listed shares have surged 1,235% this year. Nio’s recent history shows the perils of electric-vehicle stocks. It warned in March of substantial doubt in its ability to continue as a going concern, having burned through $4 billion of cash in three years. It survived thanks to a local government bailout. Tesla has been on the cusp of bankruptcy at least twice since 2003. Those now joining the electric race claim to have learned lessons from these near-death struggles but there’s little to suggest their fates will be any less volatile.Competition is intense and while electric motors are simpler to build than combustion engines, developing a vehicle that’s safe, reliable and exciting is incredibly difficult. Incumbent giants such as Volkswagen and General Motors Co. are much better capitalized and they’ve far more experience managing supply chains and building brands. After a slow start, they’ve gone “all-in” on EVs. They won’t be shoved aside easily. Several factors have driven electric-vehicle stocks to these giddy heights. The U.S. Federal Reserve has stoked a speculative frenzy by cutting interest rates to zero, and bored millennials trading stocks at home on Robinhood have caught the EV bug. Electric-vehicle companies know how to market themselves to this crowd: Workhorse Group Inc. says its delivery vans can be paired with a drone, while XPeng emphasizes its autonomous-driving capabilities. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.’s “Solo” model has just three wheels.  Then there’s 2020’s hottest financial fad: SPACs. Many have merged with electric-vehicle groups, and one peculiarity of these deals is that the companies are allowed to publish detailed multi-year financial forecasts, unlike in a regular initial public offering. These projections are often extremely bullish. Like Arrival, Fisker Inc. — an asset-light electric-auto business whose shares have soared — is yet to commence commercial sales. Even Musk is worried about SPACs, though he hasn’t said which ones.These new companies claim to have a solution for the manufacturing difficulties and massive capital outlays that almost sank Tesla. Drawing a comparison with the way Apple Inc. outsources phone production to Foxconn Technology Group, Fisker plans to subcontract manufacturing of its Ocean SUV to Canadian auto-parts supplier Magna International Inc. Electric- and hydrogen-truck maker Nikola Corp. is pursuing a similar strategy with partners GM and CNH Industrial NV. Others are taking a different approach. Electric-pickup startup Lordstown Motors Corp. acquired a factory from GM and has licensed technology from Workhorse to speed its market entry. Not to be outdone, Arrival claims to have reinvented the car assembly line. It plans to construct smaller, cheaper “microfactories” situated closer to where products are sold. Greater automation will reduce the need for human labor, it says.However you produce vehicles, though, there’s plenty to trip you up. More than a third of Workhorse’s factory staff have had to down tools because of suspected coronavirus infections. Li Auto recalled all 10,000 electric SUVs produced before June, after it found a potential suspension problem. Workhorse and XPeng both warned recently of battery supply bottlenecks. A big test for wannabe Teslas will come when they’ve burned though their cash and need to ask equity and debt investors for more, as Tesla and Nio have done repeatedly. ElectraMeccanica warned in its latest accounts that its “ability to continue as a going concern will depend on our continued ability to raise capital on acceptable terms.”All of this may have short sellers licking their lips, but Tesla’s rise shows the danger of betting against the bubble. Nikola was the subject of a scathing report from Hindenburg Research that questioned its technology, and which forced the departure of its chairman. Yet its market capitalization now exceeds $11.5 billion.Diess may be right about carmakers becoming the most valuable companies. It’s inevitable, however, that some won't make it.(1) Basis of calculation: the transaction at $10 a share valued Arrival's equity at $6 billion. Shares of the CIIG Spac are now trading at $26.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies. He previously worked for the Financial Times.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna’s Valuation Deserves a Haircut, Says Analyst

    After what can only be described as a tumultuous year, with 2021 at the gate, both Wall Street and Main Street are exuding a sense of optimism.Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) have contributed toward the renewed sense of hope; Positive late stage data from the pharma companies’ respective Covid-19 vaccine programs has brought with it the very real prospect the pandemic could soon be over.However, looking beyond the near-term implications, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar believes that among this select list of companies, one’s outlook is not all that rosy.The investment thesis for Moderna, says Foroohar, just doesn’t hold water.The analyst rates MRNA an Underperform (i.e. Sell) along with a $60 price target. Should Foroohar’s thesis play out, investors would see a 53% drop from current levels. (To watch Foroohar’s track record, click here)So, what’s behind the downbeat assessment?The analyst explained, “As we are in the midst of a global buildout of capacity analogous to a Manhattan project for vaccines, we see excess capacity, high competitive intensity, and limited pricing power as likely long-term structural features of vaccine end-markets, presenting secular challenges to a sub-scale player such as MRNA.”Foroohar’s assessment might seem to run counter to the positivity surrounding Moderna, especially following the release of excellent Phase 3 data for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 and its anticipated emergency use authorization (EUA).However, while Forhoohar actually increased his FY2021 revenue estimates for mRNA-1273 from $2.4 billion to $4.5 billion – roughly the same as consensus estimates - it is further down the line when “significant competition, and a likely eroding revaccination market over time” will negatively impact its commercial potential. Furthermore, amongst mRNA vaccine makers, the analyst expects Moderna to play second fiddle to Pfizer/BioNTech’s offering.Moreover, with shares already up by a mighty 550% year-to-date and looking beyond the Covid-19 vaccine opportunity, the biotech’s remaining options, according to Forhoohar, just don’t cut the mustard.“Elsewhere in the pipeline, we see little near-term news flow to drive share outperformance for a company of MRNA’s market cap,” the analyst said. “Consequently, we don’t see a clear and probable catalyst to reset shares higher, current valuation and expectations offer an unattractive risk/reward to investors.”Forhoohar, however, is currently amongst a minority on Wall Street. With 8 Buys, 4 Holds and 2 Sells, MRNA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Yet, considering the average price target stands at $108.62, the analysts anticipate ~15% downside over the coming months. (See MRNA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Gold stocks could be a good way for investors to diversify their portfolios and get exposure to the commodity. Some gold miners pay dividends that also reward shareholders along the way.Here is a look at three dividend gold stocks that yield over 1.5%.Newmont Corporation: The world's leading gold company is Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM).The gold company also has the highest dividend payout amount and dividend yield in the sector at the time of writing, with $1.60 annual and 2.8%, respectively.Newmont saw record third-quarter results with over 1.5 million ounces of gold mined.The company raised the dividend in the third quarter, pushing its yield over the S&P 500 index average. Newmont has returned $2.5 billion to shareholders in 2019 and 2020 through dividends and share buybacks.Newmont has been public since 1925 and is the only gold producer in the S&P 500.Newmont stock is up 31% in 2020 and up 216% over the last five years.Related Link: Should You Invest In Gold Right NowBarrick Gold: Operating with 16 sites in 13 countries, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is one of the largest miners in the world.In the first nine months of 2020, Barrick mined 3.6 million ounces of gold. Revenue for Barrick was $9.3 billion in the first nine months.Barrick raised its quarterly dividend from 8 cents to 9 cents in the third quarter.Barrick Gold made headlines when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) took a 2-million stake in the company. Some have said it may not have been Warren Buffett who made the purchase, as he has been vocal against gold for years.Over the last five years, Barrick shares are up over 200%. Shares are up 23% in 2020.Agnico Eagle Mines: Canadian miner Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) operates mines in Canada, Finland and Mexico. The company also has pipeline for projects in the United States.The company raised its dividend in the third quarter by 75% and now has a dividend yield of 2.2%.Agnico has paid a dividend every year since 1983."The company and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales."Through the first nine months of 2020, the company mined 1.2 million ounces of gold.Shares of Agnico are up 2% in 2020 and up over 130% over the last five years.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Sports Betting ETF Co-Founder Talks SPACs, Undervalued Foreign Exchange Plays * Zoom Became A Verb And Won Big For NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) has remained a favorite among Wall Street firms, with most remaining bullish on the Chinese electric vehicle maker. Following investor calls with the automaker's management, an analyst at BofA Securities shared key takeaways Friday. The Nio Analyst: Analyst Ming Hsun Lee maintained a Buy rating on Nio with a $54.70 price target. The Nio Thesis: BofA's positive view on Nio is predicated on its long-term share gain potential in the premium EV market and improving profitability along with "rising scale," Hsun Lee said in a Friday note.Nio is planning to introduce its first sedan model and reveal more details on NP2 at its Nio Day scheduled for January 2021, the analyst said. The NP2 is Nio's next vehicle platform that's expected to boast advanced autonomous driving features, he said. The company is modeling vehicle gross margin of about 15%-20% over the long term, Hsun Lee said.The company is open to adopting Lidar in the future, the analyst said. Related Link: EV Stocks Continue Rally As Short Sellers Question Valuations Nio plans to expand point of sales, including Nio Houses and Nio Spaces, from 187 to 200 by the end of 2020, and add another 100 in 2021, he said. The EV maker is planning to start building its second-generation battery swap stations in the second quarter of 2021, with 300 stations likely to be built in 2021, Hsun Lee said. The rapidly expanding battery swap network, according to the analyst, will further improve the Nio user experience.Nio expressed confidence in defending its market share against traditional OEMs, which are planning a foray into the high-end EV market, as the company believes it takes a long time to build brand equity and consumer perception, according to BofA. NIO Price Action: At last check, Nio shares were advancing 0.64% to $54.04. Related Link: High-Flying Chinese EV Stocks Hit Roadblock Amid Domestic Regulatory Scrutiny A Nio ES6 SUV. Courtesy photo. Latest Ratings for NIO DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy Oct 2020JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for NIO View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * High-Flying Chinese EV Stocks Hit Roadblock Amid Domestic Regulatory Scrutiny * EV Stocks Continue Rally As Short Sellers Question Valuations(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Citron Research editor and notorious short seller added another name to his holiday short list on Friday.In a tweet, Left said he has a short position in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) after the stock has more than tripled from its $10 direct listing price back on Sept. 30. Left is shorting Palantir and with a $20 price target by the end of the year, suggesting more than 50% downside from current levels."What a run the past month for all. But as traders looking for short exposure, $PLTR is no longer a stock but a full casino. Does not take a ball of crystal to know this will fall back to Arda," Left tweeted.Related Link: Citron Says It's 'Insulting' To Call Blink Charging An EV StockOther Short Bets On EV Stocks: His valuation-based short thesis for Palantir is similar to his short thesis for electric vehicle stock Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) back on Nov. 13. In November 2018, Left compared Nio to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) when Nio was trading at around $7 per share, but he said this month that investors should take profits on the stock after it has gained nearly 2,300% in the past year."After a rocky road of trading, NIO has found itself in unchartered territory that can never be justified by its current standing in the China EV market or its near-term prospects," Left said of Nio.Left has also recently called Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) "a complete joke" and EV charging station stock Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) a "total scheme."Benzinga's Take: Short sellers that have focused on fundamental valuation analysis have been getting killed for years now, especially when it comes to betting against EV stocks. The fact that Left specifically mentioned his $20 price target for Palantir is for "2020" suggests it may simply be a short-term bet on a correction rather than a longer-term commentary on the stock.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.