HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC Continental Europe
·1 min read

Heineken NV

 Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Heineken NV

Guarantor (if any):

NA

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000               / EUR 750,000,000              /  EUR 750,000,000

Description:

3.875% due 23rd Sep 2024 / 3.875% due 23rd Sep 2030 / 4.125% due 23rd Mar 2035

Offer price:

99.911                                / 99.603                                 / 99.360      

Stabilising Manager:

HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

