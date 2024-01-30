HSBC Faces £57 Million Fine from UK for Mismarking Deposits

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc was fined £57.4 million ($73 million) by the UK for failings tied to the way it marked deposits eligible for protection in the event the bank failed.

The Prudential Regulation Authority said the penalty was its second-highest fine ever and “reflects the seriousness of the failings” that occurred between 2015 and 2022, according to a statement on Tuesday. The shortcomings included the failure to accurately identify deposits that were eligible for protection under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the regulator said.

“The serious failings in this case go to the heart of the PRA’s safety and soundness objective,” PRA’s Chief Executive Officer Sam Woods said. “It is vital that all banks comply fully with our requirements around preparedness for resolution.”

The depositor protection rules require firms to put in place adequate systems, controls and governance to ensure prompt payments to depositors in the event of a firm’s failure. Client deposits of as much as £85,000 are insured and fully repaid in the event a bank fails.

The fine is second only to the £87 million Credit Suisse received from the PRA last year in relation to its dealings with Archegos Capital Management. Shares of HSBC were little changed early Tuesday in London.

The PRA said it first reached out to HSBC in October 2019 to confirm how it was treating a particular client’s deposits in terms of their eligibility for protection within the FSCS. The lender ultimately established an internal working group to investigate whether it was correctly marking deposits that would be eligible for the program.

While HSBC soon became aware of the potential scale of its issue with mismarking deposits, it didn’t notify the PRA of the matter until April 2021, according to a separate notice filed on Tuesday.

HSBC “failed to be duly open and cooperative with the PRA in not alerting the PRA over an approximately 15-month period about problems identified in the incorrect marking of accounts as ‘eligible’ for FSCS protection,” the PRA said in its statement. “This was clearly information which the PRA would expect firms to share fully and in a timely way.”

The original fine was £96.5 million but HSBC’s cooperation, early admission of certain rule breaches and agreement to a settlement meant it qualified for a reduction, according to the PRA.

“HSBC is pleased to have resolved this matter,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The PRA’s final notice recognizes the bank’s co-operation with the investigation, as well as our efforts to fully resolve these issues.”

