U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,640.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,241.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.30
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.20
    +1.10 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    +3.45 (+14.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3750
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,181.24
    -223.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.84
    -37.11 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

HSBC names Lim as CEO of Hong Kong business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HSBC

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC said on Monday it has appointed Luanne Lim as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong business, its biggest market, as the Asia-focussed bank looks to expand its investment across the region.

Lim was named the interim chief executive in September and had previously been the chief operating officer of the Hong Kong business since 2017, HSBC said.

"This is an exceptional time to be part of HSBC as we accelerate our investment in Asia," Lim, a veteran of 25 years in the banking industry, said in a statement.

HSBC has committed to investing more than $6 billion in Asia over the next five years, with a particular focus on expanding the wealth management business.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Jumps Again on Rising Ukraine Concerns as Tense Week Opens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a powerful rally as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine ticked higher at a time of soaring global demand, with physical indicators pointing to growing near-term scarcity.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares V

  • Lockheed scraps $4.4 billion deal to buy Aerojet amid regulatory roadblocks

    The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal in late-January on the grounds that it would allow Lockheed to use its control of Aerojet to hurt other defense contractors. Missile maker Raytheon Technologies was an outspoken opponent of the proposed acquisition. The merger, which was announced in late 2020, drew criticism as it would give Lockheed a dominant position over solid fuel rocket motors -- a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry.

  • Crypto exchanges compete in Super Bowl ad blitz

    Advertisements for several crypto exchanges vied for the spotlight in this year’s Super Bowl, including one for Crypto.com that aired during the showcase halftime break. Fast facts Following a widely publicized ad featuring Matt Damon, Singapore-based Crypto.com’s new ad featured basketball star LeBron James talking to his younger self in 2003 insinuating the creation and […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Orlando nonprofit group stocks medical supplies, prepares to help amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Orlando nonprofit group stocks medical supplies, prepares to help amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

  • Indonesia Skips Early Dollar Bond Sale to Avoid Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is breaking with the practice of tapping the market early in the year and will instead look for a window of opportunity to issue new debt in anticipation of Federal Reserve tightening.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Schol

  • Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

    Metarock Group (ASX:MYE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 21%. But if you pay close attention...

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD)?

    Every investor in C4X Discovery Holdings plc ( LON:C4XD ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£1.45

    AstraZeneca PLC ( LON:AZN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 28th of March to UK£1.45...

  • Uber Eats wins at the 2022 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review

    Uber Eats wins at the 2022 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising ReviewPR NewswireEVANSTON, Ill. 13, 2022Salesforce and Toyota Fumble during the Big GameEVANSTON, Ill.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Stays the Course, Betting Big on Innovation

    The flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has bought more than $400 million of high-growth stocks over the past two weeks.

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.