HSBC orders 18,500 staff back into the office three days a week

HSBC has ordered its 18,500 UK staff back to the office three days a week as companies increasingly water down home working policies.

Bosses at HSBC UK, its ring-fenced bank, told employees last week that they should be at their desks for more than half the week from October, The Telegraph understands.

The bank’s previous policy was to allow individual teams to set their own hybrid working policies, with some allowing staff to work from home full-time.

The back-to-office push at part of the bank comes even as HSBC prepares to quit its long-time London headquarters in Canary Wharf. It is relocating to a new building that is half the size in response to the rise of home working and part-time office work.

A source close to the company said that the new policy will only apply to employees at HSBC UK, which is one of Britain’s five major lenders. The bank is a subsidiary of the global HSBC Group.

HSBC UK, which is headquartered in Birmingham, has around 14 million active customers and more than 18,500 employees. The ring-fenced bank primarily serves retail customers and smaller businesses across the UK.

The move to greater office-based work suggests the pandemic-induced shift to remote working could be fading.

A host of companies have increased the number of days they require staff to be at their desks as the City of London reverts to pre-pandemic norms.

Lloyds Banking Group, JP Morgan, Investec and BlackRock have all told their employees that they must return to the workplace more frequently.

Earlier this year, Lloyds was accused of inflicting “unnecessary disruption” on the lives of its employees after telling them to return to the office for just two days a week.

A HSBC UK spokesman said: “Hybrid working at HSBC UK balances our commitment to deliver for our customers with flexibility for colleagues. We have been clear from the outset that hybrid working would evolve to ensure we’re serving our customers in the right way.

“From October hybrid working at HSBC UK will mean colleagues spending typically three days a week in an office or with clients.”

The change in policy comes after HSBC announced plans to move its global headquarters from Canary Wharf to the City of London.

In June, the bank said it would ditch the 45-storey skyscraper at 8 Canada Square – nicknamed the “tower of doom” by staff – and move to a smaller site at the redeveloped former BT head office near St Paul’s.

