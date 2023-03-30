U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,073.50
    +16.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,037.00
    +134.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,008.50
    +43.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.50
    +9.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +0.61 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.80
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.34 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.95 (-4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2348
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7140
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,579.71
    +135.29 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.52
    +19.55 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.26
    +46.99 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

HSBC’s Quinn Pressured Staff to Give Friend a Loan, Lawyers Say

Upmanyu Trivedi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holding Plc’s chief executive officer Noel Quinn and other senior managers were accused in a London lawsuit of pressuring the bank’s staff to loan millions of pounds to a friend’s real estate firm, where Quinn’s daughter worked.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After Quinn and a senior manager intervened, HSBC gave Mar City Plc a £40 million ($49.3 million) credit facility and handed the couple behind the firm a £10 million personal loan to be channeled into the then AIM-listed company that faced a liquidity crunch in late 2014, lawyers for Tony and Maggie Ryan said in court filings.

The Ryans are seeking damages from HSBC for allegedly using the loans to effectively take control of the company and drive it into insolvency, lawyers for the couple said in the documents prepared for a High Court hearing this week. Quinn is accused of inducing his “long standing” friends to take the loan.

HSBC denies all the allegations. The accusations by the couple “are selective, inaccurate and incomplete,” the bank’s lawyers said. The inaccuracies in their “evidence are too numerous for HSBC to address each and every one.”

The Ryans don’t have any explanation on how the company could have been saved or how HSBC prioritized its own interest over Mar City’s, the lender’s lawyers said during the hearing on Wednesday. They offer “no explanations as to which assets of MCPLC were supposedly stripped,” Bridget Lucas, HSBC’s lawyer, said.

Quinn, who was head of Asia Pacific commercial banking at the time, denies telling Ryan that the loan management unit at the bank was “like the wild west,” the lender said in their court filing. A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment further.

Ultimately, the homebuilder suffered financial difficulties and entered administration in 2016.

It’s the second attempt at winning the claim that was earlier shot down by a London judge. The Ryans won a rehearing after an appeals court said a previous judge should have withdrawn from overseeing the the case because a loan from HSBC to a hot yoga studio owned by Judge Nigel Gerald and his wife raised the “perception of possible bias.” There was no finding of actual prejudice.

The Ryans lost a ruling in June 2022 when Gerald viewed their allegations as having “no evidence” and an attempt to “blacken” the name of HSBC, according to the judgment.

HSBC asserts it repeatedly tried to help Mar City restructure, the ruling said.

--With assistance from Harry Wilson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Barclays CEO Calls Cutting Emissions ‘Defining’ Issue for Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said the shift to a low-carbon economy is one of today’s “defining issues.”Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsIn his first public remarks since finishing three mon

  • Are Finance Stocks Lagging Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) This Year?

    Here is how Essential Properties (EPRT) and HSBC (HSBC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Asia stocks mostly rise after Wall St rally, bank fears ease

    Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks receded. Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to reflect persisting worries over how higher rates might affect lenders. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4% to 20,266.96, while the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.6% to 3,259.64 after China's new No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, said the recovery from a long slowdown picked up pace in March.

  • Silicon Valley Bank and Fed supervisors: what's known so far

    A team of 20 bank examiners at the San Francisco Federal Reserve took over day-to-day supervision of Silicon Valley Bank in the second half of 2021, after the bank's growth pushed its assets above the $100 billion mark that triggers more intense oversight. Soon after, supervisors began calling out problems at the bank, but only internally. Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr has promised full disclosure as part of his supervisory review due out May 1.

  • Axiata Set for Strategic Review to Revamp $18 Billion Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd., Malaysia’s biggest wireless company by revenue, is exploring a strategic review of its businesses with total assets of about 81.6 billion ringgit ($18.4 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates

  • Parloa raises $21M to add a little automation to contact centers

    It's estimated that over $400 billion are spent annually to run customer contact centers around the world. To cut costs, in recent years, contact centers have embraced AI and automation; research from The Harris Poll indicates that 46% of customer interactions were already automated as of 2021. Startups including Invoca, Replicant, PolyAI and Observe.ai have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from backers over the past year alone, reflecting the bullish views of labor-saving customer service tech.

  • Exclusive-Google says Microsoft cloud practices are anti-competitive

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Alphabet's Google Cloud has accused Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticised imminent deals with several European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms. In Google Cloud's first public comments on Microsoft and its European deals its Vice President Amit Zavery told Reuters the company has raised the issue with antitrust agencies and urged European Union antitrust regulators to take a closer look. In response, Microsoft referred to a blogpost in May last year where its president Brad Smith said it 'has a healthy number two position when it comes to cloud services, with just over 20 percent market share of global cloud services revenues'.

  • Bank of America's financial planning app draws $55 billion over two-plus years

    Bank of America Corp's digital personal finance tool, Life Plan, has attracted more than $55 billion in new money since its launch in late 2020, as customers use technology to set financial goals. Life Plan, which has more than 10 million users, enables customers to set goals such as saving for a vacation or college or to build a retirement fund. BofA's app allows customers to move money around their bank and brokerage accounts, as well as pull in funds from other institutions, David Tyrie, chief digital officer at Bank of America, told Reuters.

  • Blackstone’s Schwarzman Says US Banking Crisis Is ‘Solvable’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s Steve Schwarzman expects most US banks to withstand the current industry turmoil, blaming it on the after-effects of the pandemic and technology rather than a wave of bad loans.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion

  • South Korea Passes Its ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament easily approved a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislation know

  • First Republic Bank is not currently looking for a buyer

    First Republic Bank is no longer actively looking for a buyer as potential suitors are concerned about the losses they'll have to add to their books with no government backup.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Intel Stock Surges as New Chips to Be Ready Sooner. What Analysts Say.

    Intel shares are on track for their best month since 2001 after the company said its next-generation data-center chips will be ready sooner than expected. Intel executives gave an investor presentation Wednesday in which they updated production schedules for chips after the company lost market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in recent years. “We recognize Intel’s efforts to recover process leadership and build out its own software ecosystem but see management in prove-it mode as multiyear turnaround efforts play out,” said Oppenheimer analysts led by Rick Shafer, who give the shares a Perform rating.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.