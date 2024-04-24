HSBC says growing Chinese wealth fuels client investments in US

HSBC says growing Chinese wealth fuels client investments U.S.·Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer and Lananh Nguyen
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Tatiana Bautzer and Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - HSBC's wealthy clients in China and Hong Kong are still eager to invest in the U.S., according to Michael Roberts, the bank's CEO for the USA and Americas.

China's economic growth remains strong relative to other nations, and its wealthy citizens are focused on overseas investments, Roberts told Reuters in an interview.

“Chinese investors are becoming very sophisticated," he said. "For most Asian investors, the first port of call is the U.S."

The bank's focus on wealth comes at a time of simmering U.S.-China tensions. Dealmaking in Asia remains subdued, prompting some American financial firms more focused on investment banking fees to cut jobs and rein in their ambitions. And the United States has preliminarily discussed sanctions on some Chinese banks but does not yet have a plan to implement such measures, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

HSBC manages around $1.8 trillion from wealthy clients, with a large portion coming from Asia. Last year, it bought Citigroup's consumer wealth business in China, adding clients, assets under management and deposits.

The move came after HSBC sold more than 200 U.S. retail branches, shifting its focus to wholesale businesses and wealth.

HSBC kept around 400,000 individual clients with higher net worth at 22 dedicated offices it calls wealth centers, including one that opened on Tuesday at its new office in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district. Wealthy foreigners represent around 70% of the group.

Its corporate and investment banking division often refers owners and executives to the wealth management division, said Racquel Oden, HSBC's head of wealth and personal banking, during the opening on Tuesday.

She cited an example of an Indian client sending his son to study at a U.S. university who could later secure a credit card or mortgage because of the family's relationship with the lender globally.

Wealthy non-U.S. clients seeking jumbo mortgages in the U.S. typically make large upfront payments and borrow for shorter periods of five to seven years, Roberts said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Lananh Nguyen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • ASML CEO says US restricts servicing some China equipment, won't hurt earnings

    The outgoing chief executive of top semiconductor equipment supplier ASML said on Wednesday that the U.S. government will prevent the company from servicing some machines it has previously sold to Chinese customers in some cases. Such restrictions "will not have a significant effect on the 2025 to 2030 financials, because it will be a limited number" of Chinese plants that are affected, Peter Wennink said. ASML, the largest maker of equipment used to manufacture computer chips, has faced a series of restrictions and licensing requirements from the U.S. and Dutch governments in selling its more advanced equipment lines to Chinese customers.

  • The summer after Barbenheimer and the strikes, Hollywood charts a new course

    In the fallout, theaters lost big summer titles like “Mission: Impossible 8,” “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Thunderbolts” to 2025. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” once set to kick off the summer moviegoing season on May 3 like many Marvel movies before it, is now sitting happily on July 26, patiently waiting to dominate the summer charts.

  • The Latest | Germany will resume working with UN relief agency for Palestinians after a review

    Germany said Wednesday that it plans to follow several other countries in resuming cooperation with the U.N. relief agency for Palestinians in Gaza after the publication of an independent review of its neutrality. The head of the Arab League hailed the report, saying it showed that Israel’s allegations were baseless and part of a “systematic campaign” meant to end the mandate of the agency. Israel says that hundreds of UNRWA workers are members of Palestinian militant groups, and claims the report understated the problem.

  • Beyond "Big Six:" Why Choose Non-Cyclical Sector ETFs?

    UBS pointed out that rapid earnings growth recorded by the big six tech giants over the past year is now ebbing. Hence, this could be the time to bet on non-cyclical sectors.

  • Microsoft's AI lead puts Amazon cloud dominance on watch

    Upcoming quarterly reports from U.S. tech giants may show Microsoft is closing the gap on cloud-computing market leader Amazon.com as more businesses switch to its services, attracted by a clutch of generative AI features that are powered by OpenAI's technology. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant has beaten rivals Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet to the market with AI services including the Copilot, a set of genAI tools that work in Microsoft's business apps, that was rolled out in November for $30 a month. Its earnings on Thursday will be an indicator of AI adoption and could influence the movement of technology stocks as a rally in the sector eases this month amid worries that interest rates in the U.S. could stay high for longer.

  • Hasbro Shares Rise as First-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc. shares rose as much as 11%, the biggest intraday gain since April 2023, after the toymaker reported first-quarter earnings that beat estimates, a promising sign for the company’s turnaround efforts. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over Strate

  • UPS profit tops expectations as cost-cuts deliver margin

    The world's biggest parcel delivery firm also is grappling with higher labor costs tied to its new Teamsters contract. UPS reported a 3.2% decline in average daily volumes in its key U.S. business and a 5.8% drop in its international segment, but said volumes "showed improvement through the quarter". Revenue in both businesses "fell short of expectations," Jonathan Chappell, equity analyst at Evercore ISI, wrote in a client note.

  • Wall Street bosses tested by calls to strip them of power

    Some of Wall Street’s most powerful bosses are facing new shareholder proposals this spring that would strip them of power by separating CEO and chairman seats.

  • Tesla expects its global layoffs will cost it $350 million

    The company is laying off about 10% of its global workforce to help prepare for the "next phase of growth" by reducing costs and improving productivity. Wall Street analysts expect Tesla to report a profit of $2.24 billion for the second quarter, according to LSEG data. The demand for EVs has slowed in the past year as high borrowing costs prompt consumers to rethink big-ticket purchases, forcing companies from Tesla to Ford and General Motors to scale back their expansion plans.

  • Apple Stock Has 35% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    The company is struggling to grow iPhone sales right now, but an AI-enabled iPhone is a potential catalyst to watch.