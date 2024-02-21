HSBC suffers $3bn hit to China operations amid property crisis

china hsbc

HSBC suffered a sharp slide in quarterly profits in the final three months of 2023 as the bank suffered a $3bn (£2.4bn) hit to its China division.

The ongoing crisis in the Chinese property market forced HSBC to write down the value of its stake in a Shanghai-based lender, which led to pre-tax quarterly profits falling 80pc to $1bn.

The UK-based banking giant has held a 19pc stake in the Bank of Communication (BoCom) since 2004.

Its position has been seen as strategically important for HSBC but has raised questions among analysts about its value.

HSBC blamed “recent macroeconomic, policy and industry factors” for the impairment but said it had no plans to sell the BoCom stake.

China’s economic downturn has already led to a significant slump in property investment across the country, which has led to a slowdown in growth.

HSBC said: “BoCom remains a strong partner in China, and we remain focused on maximising the mutual value of our partnership. Our positive views on the medium and long-term structural growth opportunities in mainland China are unchanged.”

The devaluation of the Argentine peso also shaved $500m from profits, as hyperinflation led to the currency’s devaluation in December.

However, the $3bn writedown had the biggest impact on HSBC, which was still able to record annual profits.

The lender reported pre-tax profits of $30.3bn, up $13.3bn from last year, helped by higher interest rates.

Tailwinds included a $1.6bn provisional gain from the takeover of SVB UK, which HSBC rescued last year.

Shareholders have been rewarded with the highest full-year dividend since 2008 and three share buybacks worth $7bn.

Chief executive Noel Quin, whose pay rose from £5.6m to £10.6m, said: “This reflected four years of hard work and the strength of our balance sheet in a higher interest rate environment.”

Recommended

How HSBC became the world’s most accident-prone bank

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.