HSBlox Releases Enhanced Value-Based Payment & Invoicing Capabilities

The digital healthcare platform accelerates value-based administration for whole health in the home and in the community

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox, a technology company bringing innovation and transparent economics to the healthcare ecosystem, today announced Release 3.0 of its CureAlign™ platform. CureAlign enables healthcare organizations to administer value-based programs, including network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment.

HSBlox brings patient-centric solutions to the healthcare ecosystem, combining machine learning and blockchain (distributed ledger technology) to address the healthcare industry’s demand for secure, real-time information sharing and interventions. To support value-based care programs, HSBlox deploys smart contracts to automate multi-party transactions, such as bundled payments and patient referrals. The proven technology enhances the provider, payer and patient experience throughout the care continuum, driving better outcomes for each healthcare stakeholder. (PRNewsfoto/HSBlox)

As the shift to value-based care (VBC) continues to gain momentum, data capture and exchange are key components of realizing the promise of VBC and the move to whole-person precision health. "Real-time data sharing and value-based payment models are vital to improving care and containing cost," said Lynn Carroll, chief operating officer of HSBlox.

IBM Watson Health recently noted five capabilities (Value-based care and downside risk) that healthcare organizations need to succeed in VBC, including the incorporation of community-based organizations and data capture for community-specific needs and health equity.

The shift to home and community-based care requires alignment between traditional medical service delivery and non-medical home and community services. CureAlign supports the logistics of service delivery, invoicing, and compensation, as well as data capture and exchange. With 70% to 80% of healthcare data in unstructured form, data capture from home and community-based stakeholders is an imperative for risk-stratification and care management.

CureAlign enables onboarding of the required hierarchical relationships associated with risk-bearing contracts and the required payment models. Risk-sharing arrangements and payment disbursement are easily managed and scaled on the platform – where legacy systems and traditional approaches have failed.

About HSBlox

HSBlox solutions assist healthcare stakeholders at the intersection of value-based care and precision health with a secure, information-rich approach to event-based, patient-centric digital healthcare processes – empowering whole health in traditional care settings, the home and in the community.

