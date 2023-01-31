U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,028.83
    +11.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,714.61
    -2.48 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,449.13
    +55.32 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.24
    +13.52 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    -0.0400 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8750
    -0.4830 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,157.77
    -103.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.80
    +6.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,746.33
    -38.54 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

HSG Advisors Expands Consulting Services and Data Analytics Capabilities in Response to National Outpatient Utilization Trends

HSG Advisors (987698)
·3 min read

Expansion Includes New Claims Data Analytics and Data Integration Hires

HSG Advisors Rolls Out Claims Data Analytics Consulting Services for Hospitals & Healthcare Systems

HSG Advisors Rolls Out Claims Data Analytics Consulting Services for Hospitals &amp; Healthcare Systems
HSG Advisors Rolls Out Claims Data Analytics Consulting Services for Hospitals & Healthcare Systems

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSG Advisors, a national healthcare consulting firm, has expanded its consulting services and data analytics capabilities to address changing strategies for healthcare systems and hospitals as outpatient utilization trends continue to shift. HSG Advisors' Claims Data Analytics services are designed to provide key insights that inform strategic growth so organizations can better serve their markets and improve their bottom line.

This consulting service is distinguished with proprietary all-payer healthcare claims data and paired with healthcare business expertise. HSG Advisors' Claims Data Analytics service allows healthcare organizations to gain a more in-depth understanding of their competitors and the dynamics of their specific market to support organizational growth objectives.

"Our expanded consulting services and data capabilities are designed to provide healthcare leaders with organization-specific, market-specific, and service-specific insights to develop customized strategies for success," says D.J. Sullivan, Managing Director, Claims Data Analytics at HSG Advisors.

HSG Advisors provides clients with proprietary data and publishes regular market share updates to support clients' markets and service line growth objectives. HSG Outpatient and Ambulatory Market Share, HSG Patient Flow, and HSG Patient Share of Care are updated quarterly and published on clients' custom HSG Dashboard to provide easy access to data insight. Data is published on a 5-month delay, always providing up-to-date insights and ROI measurement in strategic growth objectives.

As of November 2022, HSG Advisors has added new data views, groupings, and market share mappings for clients to access. These data sets include:

  • Technical v. Professional Claims Selector

  • Patient Services v. Procedural Volumes Selector

  • Trended Dashboard Groupings Rolling up Health System Entities Comprehensively

  • Provider-Level Market Share Mapping

The company has slated several additional new service line categories for a February 2023 launch:

  • Gastroenterology (Colonoscopy, Endoscopy, ERCP)

  • Updated Service Line Groupings

  • Cardiology (Cardiac Rehab)

  • Home Health & Preventative Evaluations E&Ms

  • Allergy, Anesthesia, Drug Administration, Durable Medical Equipment, Hearing Services, Immunization Administration, Medical & Surgical Supplies, Orthotic & Prosthetic Devices, Transportation, and Vision Services

  • Updated Provider Dashboard Specialties & Selection Based on Claims-Based Specialty and Provider Specialty Roll-up. Updated claims-based and provider-specialty data will have a significant impact on the accuracy of advanced practice provider specialties and physician sub-specializations.

As part of the consulting service expansion, HSG Advisors welcomes three new experts to its Claim Data Analytics practice. Michelle Sevilla, Claims Data Analytics Manager, joined in November 2022 to help client organizations fully utilize and integrate analytics into their organization's initiatives. She's also responsible for working with HSG Advisors leadership to develop, refine, and enhance the products and services they offer. Tanya Hoang, Data Integration Analyst, joined in January 2023, and helps develop strategies for utilizing data across all of HSG Advisors' offerings to maximize its benefits to clients. She partners with the Data Engineering and Data Analyst roles to streamline processes and optimize client delivery. Abhijith Nair, Senior Data Analyst, joined in January 2023 upon graduation from the University of Louisville's Masters of Science in Data Analytics program. These three new hires expand HSG Advisors' ability to provide both strategic guidance and tactical support to clients in its growing consultancy and help clients stay ahead of the curve on outpatient utilization trends in 2023 and beyond.

Contact Information:
Karolyn Raphael
PR for HSG Advisors
karolyn@wingermarketing.com
312-494-0422

Related Images






Image 1: HSG Advisors Rolls Out Claims Data Analytics Consulting Services for Hospitals & Healthcare Systems


HSG Advisors Expands Consulting Services and Data Analytics Capabilities in Response to National Outpatient Utilization Trends.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Married father of 7 claims he was fired from Google after rejecting advances of high-ranking female colleague

    Ryan Olohan was told there were "obviously too many white guys" on his management team.

  • Johnson & Johnson stock drops following dismissal of bankruptcy strategy tied to talc lawsuits

    Johnson & Johnson stock is down slightly on Monday afternoon over concern of the fallout from the talcum powder lawsuits.

  • NetApp to Cut Work Force by 8% Amid More Conservative IT Spending

    NetApp announced a round of layoffs on Tuesday, joining other tech companies across the globe that are working to reduce costs. The data-sharing software company announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it expects to reduce its worldwide headcount by about 8%. NetApp (ticker: NTAP) previously said in a separate filing that it employed about 12,000 people.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices, digital sales

    McDonald's (MCD) posted its fourth quarter earnings results Tuesday before market open that beat analyst expectations.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Drift Lower

    Natural gas markets have managed to fall again during the trading session on Monday, as it looks like we are seemingly without any buyers at this point.

  • Exxon smashes Western oil majors' earnings record with $56 billion profit for 2022

    Exxon Mobil Corp posted a $56 billion profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home about $6.3 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records on high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • UPS Prepares for Slowdown in Global Delivery Volumes

    United Parcel Service is girding its business against a slowdown in global delivery volumes as it advised that annual revenue could decline for the first time in years. The outlook comes after the company posted a surprise decline in fourth-quarter revenue after delivering fewer items during the holidays than a year earlier. The drop in volumes is the latest sign that demand in the shipping industry is weakening amid a global economic slowdown and rising interest rates.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • AMD’s Shares to Shine Brighter Than Peers in Chip-Industry Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts are betting that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will be one of the few semiconductor companies that grows in 2023 even as talk of a downturn in the chip sector dominates the headlines.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point’ for World Economy as Growth BottomsThe 'Bi

  • 1 Unusual Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 34% to Buy in 2023

    While its investments in building materials manufacturer Louisiana Pacific and investment banking firm Jefferies Financial Group were familiar buys in the Berkshire investing mold and constituted relatively small investments, the third new portfolio addition was eye-catching. Berkshire Hathaway purchased 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), which was worth approximately $4.1 billion at the time of publication of the investment conglomerate's most recent 13-F filing in November. The big buy made TSMC Berkshire Hathaway's 10th-largest overall stock holding and marked the first time that it had held a position in a pure-play semiconductor company since it exited a small position in Intel back in 2012.

  • Apple Just Laid the Groundwork for Its Next Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just released a new tool for small businesses, and it could be a gateway to billions in ad revenue. The new Apple Business Connect suite is a set of tools that allows small businesses to update how their location place cards look across Apple apps like Maps, Messages, and Wallet. Apple is giving small businesses a lot of free tools to win them over.

  • Workday Cuts 3% of Global Staff in ‘Challenging’ Environment

    (Bloomberg) -- Workday Inc., which makes software for business tasks such as human resources, said it was eliminating 3% of its global workforce in response to a “challenging” global economic environment. Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point’ for World Economy as Growth BottomsThe 'Bi

  • Caterpillar Earnings Show Sales Up 20% on Strong Demand

    Demand for construction and mining equipment as well as engines for transportation and energy generation stayed strong even as the company charged higher prices.

  • Workday to cut 3% of jobs amid a restructuring

    Workday Inc. plans to lay off about 3% of its staff, though the company said its move is 'not the result of over-hiring'

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Grows Cash 336% in 2022, With Record Profits

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Tuesday. Earnings: Exxon Mobil reported EPS growing 66% to $3.40 while revenue shot up 12% to $95.43.

  • Philips Reports Q4 Earnings, To Lay Off Additional Employees This Year, Shares Jump

    Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) would reduce its workforce by an additional 6,000 roles globally by 2025, of which 3,000 will be implemented in 2023 to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices. The new reorganization comes in addition to a plan announced last October to reduce its workforce by 4,000 jobs. The reduced workforce should lead to a low-teens adjusted EBITA margin by 2025 and a mid-to-high-teens margin beyond that year, with mid-single-digit comparable sa

  • Toyota Retains a Coveted Crown

    Regarding electric vehicles, Toyota has plenty more to say. The Japanese automaker is outdistanced by its competitors in the electric vehicle segment. The change also suggested that Toyota was implicitly acknowledging that its green-vehicle strategy came up short.

  • Analyst on why Lyft is in 'a tough spot' compared to Uber and DoorDash

    Michael Morton, SVB MoffettNathanson Sr. Research Analyst, discusses Outperform calls on Uber and DoorDash. You can see the entire interview here. Key Video Takeaways 00:18 On Lyft's business 00:30 On Uber & DoorDash's businesses 00:48 On Lyft's struggle to get drivers 00:57 On Lyft's analyst rating