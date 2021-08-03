HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking Products

moto sync

Minim Inc. "is finding a ready market for its smart and secure networking solutions.” -- Jennifer Kent, VP Research at industry analyst firm Parks Associates.

Minim adds these five new retailers to its U.S. sales footprint including Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, Walmart and more

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. retail footprint. Starting today and throughout the summer, Motorola home networking products are launching in Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

These additional top-tier retailers join Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, Newegg, Staples, Target, and Walmart in carrying advanced Motorola home networking products.

“The company’s expansion into new channels nearly six months after completing a significant merger transaction is impressive, and the company is finding a ready market for its smart and secure networking solutions,” said Jennifer Kent, VP Research at industry analyst firm Parks Associates. “Heightened demand on home networks from new work, school, and entertainment patterns illustrate the limitations of legacy equipment, and consumers are now in the market to upgrade their networks.”

A Parks Associates survey of purchase intentions for home network routers and extenders identified double the demand of the pre-pandemic 2019.

Products will be available at the new U.S. retailers on a rolling schedule:

HSN: All products are available now.

Home Depot: The Motorola MB7621, MB7420, MG7550 are available now.

Sam’s Club: The Motorola MB7420, MB7621, MB8600, MG7540, MG7700 are available now.

Lowe’s and BJ’s Wholesale Club: All products will be available this summer.

“Minim-powered intelligent networking products represent a new standard of performance and price for this fundamental category of technology,” said Trevor May, Vice President, Purchasing and Vendor Management at D&H Distributing, Minim’s distribution partner for several of the retailers. “We look forward to bringing these breakthrough products to our retailer and reseller partners, with end-to-end solutions for consumers, SMB companies, the higher education market, and a range of other verticals.”

“Motorola strives to empower everyone to stay connected,” said Dave Carroll, Executive Director of Strategic Brand Partnerships for Motorola. “Through this retail expansion, we are thrilled to provide consumers with new, innovative home networking products to work and play from home.”

For more information on Motorola home connectivity, visit https://www.motorola.com/us/modems-routers.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Media Contact:

Michele Clarke at (203) 912-0560 or michele.clarke@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

