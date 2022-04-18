U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

HSS Appoints New Chief Nurse Executive

·4 min read

Internal leader rises at world leader in orthopedics and rheumatology

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, has named Paul Coyne, DNP, MBA, MS, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, as Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive (CNE). HSS is ranked #1 in Orthopedics in the world according to Newsweek, and in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report. HSS is also the first hospital in New York State and among less than one half of one percent of hospitals nationwide to earn Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the profession's highest honor, five consecutive times.

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)
HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)

Mr. Coyne joined the HSS nursing staff in 2017. Most recently, he served as vice president, clinical practice & chief nursing informatics officer and was responsible for advanced practice nursing, clinical informatics, occupational health, as well as nursing operations of the HSS ambulatory clinic. His work pioneering improvements in patient safety and satisfaction and creating efficiencies in the healthcare setting has earned him "40 Under 40" recognition from Crain's New York, and "Top 25 Innovator" from Modern Healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul into this vital leadership role at HSS, knowing he will further advance quality and innovation in patient care at all levels across the enterprise," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. "Nursing is foundational to our success as the world leader in musculoskeletal health."

At HSS the Chief Nurse Executive leads a team of more than 1,500 specialized nurses across the continuum of care at locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida, overseeing support and advocacy for nursing quality, patient safety, nurse engagement, physician collaboration, and patient satisfaction. HSS is a recipient of the Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award® based on patient surveys that includes measures such as "Likelihood to Recommend", "Overall Rating", and "Teamwork".

"We are very proud of the accomplishments HSS has achieved in nursing excellence and patient care, and embrace the responsibility and opportunity to continue to raise the bar," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Paul exemplifies our core institutional values at the highest level in order to fulfill our purpose of helping people get back to what they need and love to do better than any other place in the world."

"I am inspired by the vision of HSS to grow and achieve unprecedented excellence in all aspects of musculoskeletal health and look forward to navigating the complex health challenges in current times," said Paul Coyne, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive at HSS. "I am passionate about helping others through patient care and am honored to be an advocate for the nursing profession at HSS."

Mr. Coyne earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees from Columbia University to become an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner with a subspecialty in palliative care. He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science (MS) degrees from Northeastern University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Providence College.

His new role at HSS is effective May 2.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hss-appoints-new-chief-nurse-executive-301527162.html

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

