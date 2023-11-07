HSS Engineers Berhad's (KLSE:HSSEB) most bullish insider is CEO - Kunasingam, and their holdings value went up by 14% last week

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 46% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 14% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of HSS Engineers Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HSS Engineers Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in HSS Engineers Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at HSS Engineers Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

HSS Engineers Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO - Kunasingam with 22% of shares outstanding. With 18% and 6.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Flamingo Works Sdn Bhd and Chok Teo are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Chok Teo is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of HSS Engineers Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of HSS Engineers Berhad. Insiders own RM239m worth of shares in the RM521m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over HSS Engineers Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 18%, of the HSS Engineers Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HSS Engineers Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

