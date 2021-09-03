U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,967.60
    +614.07 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

HSS Interactive Case Lecture Highlights Practical Solutions In Shoulder Arthroplasty For Substantial Glenoid Bone Loss

·5 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 annual meeting, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) sports medicine surgeon David M. Dines, MD, participated in an instructional case lecture on practical solutions in shoulder arthroplasty for patients with substantial shoulder socket bone loss known as glenoid bone deficiency. The interactive session provided attendees with an engaging opportunity to learn about the latest imaging and diagnostic methods, presurgical planning tools and arthroscopic techniques and implants, including patient-specific, convertible implants.

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)
HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)

The glenoid is the socket part of the shoulder joint that connects to the ball of the upper arm bone. Glenoid bone loss can occur due to severe arthritis, traumatic injury or repetitive overuse in sports like baseball or swimming. It can also occur as a result of failed previous surgery. Symptoms associated with glenoid bone loss include inflammation, pain and decreased shoulder function.

"Shoulder arthroplasty to address glenoid deficiency is a very hot topic right now as we're seeing more patients with arthritis and younger patients with complex anatomical issues," said Dr. Dines. "Up to 10 or 15 years ago, we didn't have much to offer. Today, we have advanced surgical techniques and a range of implant options for restoring mobility and improving patients' quality of life."

During the session, eight cases of varying levels of glenoid bone deficiency were presented for consideration by session attendees divided into groups at discussion tables. Members of an international panel of leading shoulder surgeons from the United States, France and Italy guided discussions at each table as participants formulated potential surgical approaches for each case. After groups shared their proposed approaches in a round-robin format, it was presented how HSS treated the cases. Attendees then had an opportunity to discuss and critique the solutions.

Session participants learned about the latest innovations for addressing glenoid bone loss, starting with advanced diagnostic imaging and pre-op planning systems used at HSS, one of the institutions with this capability.

Surgical approaches presented included two bone grafting techniques: bony increased offset-total shoulder arthroplasty (BIO-TSA) and bony increased offset-reverse shoulder arthroplasty (BIO-RSA). The latter reverses the ball and socket components of the joint for increased stability. Another case illustrated an augmented glenoid implant, which uses a metal or polyethylene wedge or a larger metal plate to replace bone loss. HSS has been at the forefront of developing augmented glenoid implants, Dr. Dines said.

Three complex cases of significant bone loss highlighted the use of patient-specific implants, the latest innovation in the field pioneered at HSS by Dr. Dines and colleagues. Known as the glenoid vault reconstruction system (VRS), it is used for patients with significant loss of bone and supporting joint structure. "We create a customized implant for each patient, based on 2D and 3D CT scans," he explained. "The VRS works well to address severe bone loss in patients with advanced rheumatoid arthritis, after tumor removal or for revisions." Dr. Dines said he looks forward to presenting results on treating about 75 HSS patients with the VRS at next year's AAOS annual meeting.

"It's an exciting time for advances in shoulder arthroplasty," he concluded. "Our interactive session sparked many fruitful discussions that I hope will lead to increased shared learning and the development of more innovations for improving patient outcomes."

About HSS
HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hss-interactive-case-lecture-highlights-practical-solutions-in-shoulder-arthroplasty-for-substantial-glenoid-bone-loss-301368983.html

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Springs cafe remains open despite health order to close for violating mask mandate

    Despite being ordered to close immediately, Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs remained opened Friday and was still serving customers shortly before its regular closing time of 2 p.m.

  • Katharine Hayhoe on Climate Change Disparity

    Scientist @ Katharine Hayhoe explains why she thinks climate change is ‘profoundly unfair’ Twitter copy: Scientist @KHayhoe explains why she thinks climate change is ‘profoundly unfair’ This video "Katharine Hayhoe on Climate Change Disparity", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.

  • Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

    Some Western powers hope that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator with the new Taliban government.

  • Why Impel NeuroPharma Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ: IMPL) are shooting higher in response to Food and Drug Administration approval of the company's first drug. On Friday morning, the FDA approved Trudhesa, a new nasal spray made with an old migraine drug called dihydroergotamine mesylate. This is an especially big deal for Impel NeuroPharma because previously the company didn't have any means of generating revenue.

  • Moderna says lower booster dose could free up a billion doses

    Moderna has submitted data to the FDA for it to consider a half dose as an third or booster shot in coming weeks.

  • Vaccine Stocks Rise Despite Pushback Threatening To Derail Booster Shot Plan

    Vaccine stocks rose Friday despite reports officials are pushing back on a White House plan to begin rolling out Covid boosters on Sept. 20.

  • A large prevalence rate of the virus is going to affect everyone: Doctor

    Dr. Bhavna Lall, Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Houston College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The market is littered with biotech stocks whose prices have fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The list of big losers is long and, for biotech investors, more than a bit painful. The fallen stocks include established mid-cap biotech names like bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE), now down 57.7% on the year; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), down 66.9%; and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), down 57.9%.

  • How many vaccinated Americans would want a COVID booster shot? Here’s what poll found

    A majority said returning to their pre-COVID life “would be a large or moderate risk.”

  • AbbVie Stock Dropped After FDA Warning. Analysts Say Selloff Is Overblown.

    The regulator said a class of drug known as JAK inhibitors increased the risk of cancer, serious heart-related events, and death.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • Dog Born with Upside-Down Paws Learns to Walk 3 Months After Undergoing Corrective Surgery

    "Siggi [is] doing many things that puppies like to do, including chasing a ball in the yard," the dog’s surgeon, Dr. Erik Clary, said

  • INmune Bio Stock Rises As Small-Cap Shows Promise In Alzheimer's Disease

    INmune Bio said its experimental Alzheimer's drug improved markers of inflammation in the brain, and INMB stock rose Thursday.

  • Inside a Florida Hospital Full of Dying, Unvaxxed Thirtysomethings

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyMIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her.The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.“It’s horrible,” the nurse told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never bagged so many t

  • American Airlines to end pandemic leave for unvaccinated staff

    Unvaccinated workers will have to use their sick time or medical leave if they miss work due to the disease, it said. "Given there is an FDA-approved vaccine, pandemic leave will only be offered to team members who are fully vaccinated and who provide their vaccination card to us," the carrier said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The move comes after United Airlines Inc last month became the first U.S. carrier to require vaccinations for all domestic employees.

  • Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

    Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been talking about the need for booster shots for a while. Then, in August, Pfizer became the first to submit its candidate to regulators. Now, it's up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide whether to grant the boosters Emergency Use Authorization.

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

    Moderna Inc said on Friday it had asked the EU drugs regulator for conditional approval of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine at a 50 microgram dose. The company also said it had completed data submission for the use of a third booster dose of its two-shot vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Moderna said clinical study data and additional analyses showed that a 50-microgram booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine induces robust antibody responses against the Delta variant.

  • 15 Most Valuable Health and Fitness Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable health and fitness companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the health and fitness industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Health and Fitness Companies in the World. The global health and fitness […]

  • 9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

    A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expe

  • These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

    To say that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) investors have had a great year would be an understatement. Demand for the companies' coronavirus vaccines has led investors to bid the shares up. Let's examine why Moderna and BioNTech are on track to be even more lucrative stocks to own at the end of this year than they were at the start.