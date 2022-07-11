U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

HSS Opens Second New Jersey Location in Saddle River

·4 min read

Outpatient Center Offers World-Class Musculoskeletal Care Option for Local Bergen and Rockland Communities

SADDLE RIVER, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's top-ranked health system specialized in orthopedic care, today opened a new outpatient center in Saddle River, New Jersey. Located at 82 East Allendale Road, the new facility will expand access to high-quality musculoskeletal care in Bergen County and the surrounding areas.

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)
HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)

HSS Saddle River is the second outpatient center for HSS in the state of New Jersey, the first being HSS Paramus, which opened in 2014. Patients can receive spine, sports medicine, neurology and physiatry care at the new facility. Anil S. Ranawat, MD, sports medicine surgeon at HSS, will serve as medical director.

"The opening of HSS Saddle River demonstrates our commitment to provide New Jersey residents with high-quality orthopedic care from clinicians they can trust to help them get back to what they love to do," said Dr. Ranawat. "Each doctor, nurse, and physician assistant is uniquely focused on treating patients with musculoskeletal conditions, so whether you're a weekend warrior, a young athlete or looking to stay active, the care is customized to your needs."

HSS is ranked #1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek and nationwide by U.S. News & World Report. It maintains the lowest rates in the nation for complications and readmissions related to orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates.

"We strive to meet people where they live and are proud to have served the residents of Bergen County for nearly a decade now," said Justin Oppenheimer, chief operating officer and chief strategy officer at HSS. "This new center will provide greater access to musculoskeletal care for this community as well as neighboring Rockland County."

"People who experience a range of orthopedic conditions such as back pain, shoulder and knee injuries, and mobility issues can be treated in this new facility," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Patients will receive the same level of care that's offered at our main hospital in Manhattan, but in a location that is convenient to where they live."

Conveniently located off both Route 17 and the Garden State Parkway, HSS Saddle River offers medical diagnosis, pre- and post-operative care and non-surgical injury management, among other services.

Additional HSS outpatient locations include those in Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester, New York, Stamford, Connecticut, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2022-2023). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hss-opens-second-new-jersey-location-in-saddle-river-301583405.html

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

