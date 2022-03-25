U.S. markets closed

New HSS Study Finds Safe and Effective Outcomes After Innovative ACL Reconstruction Technique in Children and Adolescents at High Risk for Re-Tears

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City presented today at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2022 Annual Meeting found that a novel surgical technique performed during anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction in certain younger patients garnered positive results two years post-surgery.

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)
HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)

The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of performing a lateral extra-articular tenodesis (LET) using a modified Lemaire technique (MLT) in conjunction with an ACL reconstruction in children and adolescents who are at an increased risk for a failed ACL reconstruction. Findings revealed the technique was associated with favorable patient-reported outcomes, high return to sports participation and low ACL re-tear rate.

Research has long demonstrated that young adolescents (typically in eighth and ninth grades) who return to a pivoting or high-risk high school sport have the highest re-tear rate after an ACL reconstruction.

In the New York City metro area alone, over 80 percent of ACL injuries in adolescents stem from participation in sports such as basketball, soccer, lacrosse, skiing and football.

The ACL, one of four major ligaments in the knee joint, helps maintain the knee's rotational stability and prevent the shinbone (tibia) from slipping in front of the thighbone (femur). It is especially vulnerable to injury from impact or athletic activities.

Currently, the standard-of-care surgical treatment for ACL tears is reconstruction. This involves placing a graft in the knee using a minimally invasive incision. Approximately 300,000 ACL reconstructions are performed annually in the United States. If the surgery fails, a revision procedure is necessary, which may result in higher rates of failure and lower rates of return to sport.

"Reconstruction alone has not been sufficient for kids who haven't finished growing yet and want to stay active in sports," said Daniel W. Green, MD, MS, FAAP, FACS, senior author and pediatric orthopedic surgeon at HSS.

"The risk of re-injury has been too high, leading to devastating consequences for a young athlete," added Frank A. Cordasco, MD, MS, lead author and sports medicine surgeon at HSS, who noted that this continues to be an important area of clinical research for sports medicine surgeons worldwide.

About a decade ago, surgeons in France innovated on the standard ACL reconstruction procedure after identifying elite soccer players as high risk for re-tear. They added the LET to the reconstruction and successfully demonstrated that this combination decreased the re-tear rate in adult soccer players by nearly 50 percent.

Drs. Cordasco and Green are two of the first physicians to apply this European technique to teenage athletes in North America. The physicians are dedicated to improving outcomes for adolescent athletes with ACL tears both clinically and through research.

"We are proud to have published one of the first surgical-technique papers describing how this procedure can be safely performed in young patients who still have open growth plates," said Dr. Green, who explained that this study is also unique in that it reports on two-year clinical outcomes in children who underwent this particular procedure.

"Not only does this technique not disturb children's growth plates or cause post-operative stiffness, but we also found that this demonstrates a remarkably low re-tear rate in this high-risk group," said Dr. Cordasco.

The study followed 61 patients between 11 and 19 years old who underwent simultaneous ACL reconstruction and LET with a minimum two-year follow-up; 97 percent of the patients participated in organized sports, with soccer being the most popular. These patients were identified as high risk when one or more of the following factors occurred: the patient participated in high-risk competitive sports such as football, lacrosse, soccer or basketball or that involved grade 3 pivot shift; had hyperlaxity; recurvatum; revision ACL reconstruction; contralateral ACL reconstruction; or chronic ACL insufficiency.

Depending on the patient's skeletal maturity, the ACL reconstruction was performed either by using full-thickness quadriceps tendon, bone-patellar tendon-bone autograft, all-epiphyseal or complete transphyseal techniques.

At a minimum two-year follow-up, the researchers looked at patient-reported outcome measures as well as data on returning to sports and any potential additional surgeries. The results were overwhelmingly positive, with a median Single Assessment Numeric Evaluation (SANE) score of 95%, where 100% represents normal function. The mean Pediatric International Knee Documentation Committee (Pedi-IKDC) score was 91, where 100 is interpreted to mean no limitations on daily living or sports activities. Patients also reported a median score of 27/30 on the HSS Functional Activity Brief Scale (HSS Pedi-FABS), which is a validated eight-item instrument to quantify the activity of children.

Nearly 92 percent of patients were able to return to sport. One patient had a revision ACL surgery and three had subsequent contralateral ACL reconstructions.

This study expanded upon work that Drs. Cordasco and Green published in 2020 that showed LET can be performed safely in skeletally immature athletes who underwent a quadriceps autograft ACL reconstruction.

About HSS
HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hss-study-finds-safe-and-effective-outcomes-after-innovative-acl-reconstruction-technique-in-children-and-adolescents-at-high-risk-for-re-tears-301508804.html

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

