U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,185.68
    -1.04 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,840.31
    -144.62 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,053.25
    -36.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.67
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.34
    +1.40 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.20
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.33 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2105
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0140 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7920
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,366.40
    -694.96 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,275.47
    -5.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

HTC Vive and Bandai Namco are bringing anime to VR

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

In a move that will surely delight every tech-obsessed otaku out there, HTC Vive and Bandai Namco have announced a partnership to bring popular anime experiences into VR. Specifically, the two companies plan to make anime content available on the Viveport storefront, and potentially as part of the Viveport Infinity subscription plan. Despite its name, Viveport is open to most VR headsets, including Oculus Rift and Quest (with a link cable), Windows Mixed Reality devices and the Valve Index.

On top of delivering traditional anime shows or single-player games, HTC Vive says the partnership will involve developing and distributing resources across both companies. Not surprisingly, they also plan to collaborate on content around new series. Basically, the deal serves as a gateway into VR for Bandai Namco, and a way for HTC Vive to cultivate a devoted fandom. Anime content can also open up new platforms to more users in Japan, just look at how much Oculus has pushed its exclusive Little Witch Academia game on the Quest.

In particular, the companies want to give anime fans a way to relive their shows in virtual reality. Ozaki Masayuki, President and CEO of Bandai Namco Pictures, said in a statement: "By combining the original animation planning and production know-how that we have cultivated over the years with HTC's advanced technological capabilities and strength as a communications platform, we will be able to create an environment where fans can enjoy experiences together, transcending physical limitations, as if they were diving directly into the world of our creations from anywhere in the world.”

Recommended Stories

  • CES will return as an in-person event in 2022

    CES will return as an in-person event in 2022, but are people ready for it after a long pandemic?

  • Telegram is launching a video conferencing feature in May

    The service initially planned to switch on the feature last year.

  • UK says 'self-driving' cars could be allowed by the end of 2021

    The UK government has announced that basic self-driving cars with automated lane-keeping system (ALKS) could arrive on British roads by the end of 2021.

  • Microsoft’s five-year accessibility pledge begins with AI improvements for Office and more

    Microsoft has announced a new five-year pledge to create more opportunities for disabled people across education, product design, and internally within its own workforce.

  • Google can now email you about COVID-19 travel advisory changes

    Google has launched a new feature that lets you opt into getting an email if COVID-19 travel advisories change for a particular location.

  • Netflix finally rolls out its shuffle play feature

    You'll find the Play Something option on the profile select screen or in the navigation menu.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 falls to an all-time low of $299

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently available for $100 less than its original price at Amazon and Best Buy.

  • Spotify now has 158 million Premium subscribers

    It's slower growth after an explosive 2020, but one that Spotify was expecting.

  • Netflix will stream 'Sailor Moon Eternal' starting June 3rd

    A new 'Sailor Moon' double feature will make its worldwide debut on Netflix in June.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.

  • NHL Turner Sports deal includes live game rights for HBO Max

    WarnerMedia has secured streaming rights to 72 regular season games, including the league’s annual outdoor Winter Classic game.

  • The final 'Resident Evil Village' demo will be playable for 8 days

    RE Village's final 60-minute demo will be playable for a full week.

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • Chromecast with Google TV and new Roku devices get certified for HDR10+

    The number of devices certified for HDR10+ support grew just a bit more, now that Chromecast with Google TV and new Roku devices have joined the list.

  • Lyft is selling its self-driving unit to Toyota for $550 million

    Lyft is offloading Level 5, its internal autonomous vehicle development team.

  • Google owner Alphabet posts big gains after pandemic uncertainty

    Google parent Alphabet reported today that it raked in a total of $55.3 billion in revenue over the past three months — that’s up 34 percent compared to this time last year. (In case you were curious, Wall Street types were expecting revenue growth of just around 25 percent.) The company’s net income jumped dramatically as well, from $6.8 billion in Q1 2020 to $17.9 billion in this year’s quarter.

  • Alphabet pushes S&P 500 to record high, props up Nasdaq

    A surge in shares of Alphabet following strong earnings drove the S&P 500 to a record high and bolstered the Nasdaq index, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose. Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped 5.4% on reporting a record profit for the second consecutive quarter and announcing a $50 billion share buyback. The S&P 500 communication services sector, which houses Alphabet, added 2.3% and led gains among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Economic Recovery Tarnishing Gold’s Investment Appeal

    The Fed is expected to be dovish, but gold traders already know that so it will be hard for the FOMC to get “more dovish”.

  • 28 Days Later: Dozens of Hong Kong Firm Results Are Still AWOL

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for scores of Hong Kong-listed companies that could miss a deadline to post their 2020 earnings reports in coming days.Mainland solar power maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and Hainan Meilan International Airport Co., which operates an airport in China’s southernmost Hainan province, are among the more-than-40 Hong Kong-listed companies that are just days away from missing final deadlines to report their 2020 results.These companies have a combined market value of HK$146.8 billion ($18.9 billion), although most of them, apart from GCL and embattled state-owned debt-clearing agency China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd., are small-caps.If they fail to meet the April 30 deadline, several of these 44 companies risk losing index membership status, according to analysts.Huarong is a member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as well as the Hang Seng Composite Index, which also includes GCL and Asia Cement China Holdings Corp.At the very least, these late-to-report Chinese companies will raise investor concerns about their financial health. They are already part of a slew suspended when they missed an earlier March 31 deadline for preliminary earnings.“Of course, investors in these stocks are worried about their financial situation,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “It’s difficult for their auditors to get enough information to form an opinion,” he added, saying the pandemic made it tough for auditors to travel and verify information in person, for instance.Unpaid debt or weak corporate governance could also be blamed for delayed audit reports, he said.Of the more than 50 companies that missed the March 31 deadline for preliminary reporting, just seven have ended up releasing reports. Among them, mobile technology firm China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has halved since it resumed trading, while computer hardware firm Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co is down 24%.GCL-Poly Energy, Hainan Meilan International Airport and Asia Cement were suspended from trading on April 1, the day they disclosed in filings to the stock exchange that their auditors needed more time to sign off on results. The firms did not respond to Bloomberg emails and calls seeking comment on their plans to release earnings.China Huarong, which recently faced a meltdown in its bonds, said on Sunday its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past April 30, because its auditors needed more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish its earnings.In each of the past four years, no more than 10 companies have delayed their annual earnings reports. Numbers were small for delays even last year, when the pandemic disrupted business activities and in 2019 -- a year of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.Long-term trading suspensions by companies that fail to report their earnings on time have exposed problematic companies in the past. China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., once one of the nation’s biggest juice companies, had been suspended from trading from April 2018 after it failed to submit its 2017 results on time. The company was delisted in January this year.Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., said there is a risk that some index compilers might review and remove shares that have been suspended for too long.“If index compilers remove stocks like Huarong from their indexes when these companies are suspended, there could be selling pressure when they resume trading,” Wen said.The Hong Kong stock exchange delists companies that have been suspended from trading for 18 months, although the firm can appeal in that period and actual delistings tend to be rare.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales.