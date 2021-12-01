HTC Vive Focus 3 gets more accurate hand tracking in new update

HTC has rolled out a firmware update for the latest standalone Vive Focus that greatly improves its hand-tracking capabilities. The company says firmware version 3.0.999.284 significantly improves the feature's performance, stability and accuracy. HTC's Vive Focus 3 launched with hand tracking back in July, allowing users to use their hands as controllers. With this software engine upgrade, HTC says the headset will be able to track fast hand movements more easily and recognize pinch-to-zoom gestures more accurately.

Since the company opened the feature to developers, these improvements would translate to better hand tracking within applications. Developers can integrate the headset's six current predefined hand gestures into their VR apps, and HTC previously said that additional gestures will be added in the future.

HTC said in its announcement:

"Being able to navigate virtual environments naturally and intuitively will go a long way towards making VR more accessible to everyone, no matter their familiarity with technology. As we step into the metaverse era, we couldn’t be more excited to bring these quality-of-life improvements to all VIVE Focus 3 customers around the world."

When the manufacturer launched the Vive Focus 3 back in July, we found it to be the best standalone VR headset yet. It's not a direct competitor to the Quest 2, however, seeing as it costs $1,300. Unlike the Oculus (now Meta) headset, it targets business users and not ordinary consumers who want to enjoy VR experiences in their own home.